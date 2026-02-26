From Hunting Goddess To Haunting Melody Princess Luminous Releases 'Artemis The Goddess'

MENAFN - GetNews) Princess Luminous Releases her 5th Single 'Artemis The Goddess' Ahead of International Women's Day - An indie folk tribute to the ancient goddess who embodied strength, and freedom.

"She doesn't just sing. She radiates something indefinable-a warmth that makes you believe in magic again." - Music News

London-based artist releases“Artemis The Goddess,” a folk song about the ancient Greek goddess that showcases her storytelling and songwriting.

Co-written with multi-award-winning composer Jason Tarver, known for his acclaimed work in film, television, and advertising, "Artemis The Goddess" features a mesmerizing guitar riff intertwined with luminous backing vocals.

The release timing celebrates the first symbol of female independence, arriving just days before International Women's Day (March 8).

"Artemis embodies everything I aspire to as an artist and as a woman - independence, self-resilience, and an unbreakable spirit," - Princess Luminous

To bring the song's vision to life, the artist traveled to different countries, sharing captivating footage from ancient temples, wild landscapes, and majestic châteaux. Continuing to attract attention on social media.

ABOUT PRINCESS LUMINOUS:

A London-based emerging singer-songwriter with a distinctive mezzo voice, Princess Luminous brings timeless sophistication to the contemporary music scene. As one fan noted, 'This singer has emotional intelligence that is rare to find.'

Princess Luminous singing in both English and Spanish, she blends smooth jazz with Latin loops, telling stories through her intimate vocal style reminiscent of French chanson her voice, one can hear whispers of Astrud Gilberto's Brazilian sophistication, echoes of Marianne Faithfull's haunting vulnerability, traces of Nat King Cole's velvet warmth,yet she transforms these influences into something entirely her own.

Her debut album is set for release in 2026, to be announced soon.

