RD6 PHEV Launches In Costa Rica As Geely RIDDARA Expands Its Latin America Footprint

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Geely RIDDARA officially launched the RD6 PHEV in Costa Rica, marking the brand's third model in the market following the RD6 and RD6 Econ. With three products now available locally, Geely RIDDARA has reinforced its leading position in Costa Rica's new energy pickup segment.







The Costa Rica launch marks another step in Geely RIDDARA's accelerating expansion across Latin America, building a presence across multiple markets and usage scenarios. In Chile, the RD6 has performed strongly in high-intensity applications such as mining since entering the market in 2024. The introduction of the RD6 PHEV in December 2025 further strengthened the brand's competitiveness among commercial customers.

In Uruguay, the RD6 has steadily gained traction with individual users since its 2024 launch, supported by the rollout of the RD6 Econ in August 2025, which continues to drive market share growth. Panama, Colombia, and Bolivia also completed product introductions during 2025, marking broader regional expansion.

As its Latin America footprint continues to grow, Geely RIDDARA is advancing its global presence in parallel. To date, the brand has entered more than 60 countries and regions across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Its global lineup now comprises three core models - RD6, RD6 Econ, and RD6 PHEV - covering both pure electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

This global expansion is underpinned by Geely RIDDARA's established new energy technology base. Backed by Geely Group's R&D capabilities, the brand has developed China's first native electric pickup platform and introduced EM-P hybrid technology into the pickup segment. These innovations enable scalable, market-ready new energy solutions worldwide.

Designed around the concept“Function like a Pickup, Drive like an SUV,” the RD6 PHEV combines strong performance with everyday usability. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. Intelligent electric all-wheel drive and multiple terrain modes ensure confident handling in demanding road conditions. With a rated payload of 875 kg and a towing capacity of 2.5 tons, the model supports agricultural, mining, and logistics operations. A combined driving range of over 1,000 km and vehicle-to-load capability further enhance efficiency in daily and commercial use.

Alongside its overseas expansion, Geely RIDDARA continues to lead China's new energy pickup market. Sales data released in January 2025 show the brand achieved a 52.2% market share in the new energy pickup segment and an 82.8% share in the pure electric pickup segment, ranking first for three consecutive years (source: CATARC). Building on this foundation, Geely RIDDARA is accelerating the global rollout of its technologies and products, reinforcing its commitment to delivering efficient and reliable new energy pickup solutions worldwide.