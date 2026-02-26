Danish SEO Company Launches Primeindexer To Cut Google Indexing Waits To 30 Seconds

MENAFN - GetNews)



primeindexer fastest google indexingPrimeIndexer, created by Jesper Nissen of SEO Danmark APS, is a pay-as-you-go indexing service designed to cut the wait for new pages to appear in Google.

AALBORG, Denmark - Jesper Nissen, founder of SEO Danmark APS, has launched PrimeIndexer to tackle a common problem in online publishing: the delay between hitting“publish” and seeing a page show up in Google search results.

PrimeIndexer says it can get pages discovered and indexed in as little as 30 seconds. The company says the average time is two minutes and reports a 95 percent success rate. Users do not need to set up anything technical to get started.

Jesper Nissen says the idea came from seeing the same problem over and over across SEO work. Pages that should rank stay unseen for days or weeks. That slows rankings and weakens campaigns. PrimeIndexer aims to remove that waiting time.

“The indexing problem hits everyone, from solo bloggers to big SEO teams. You can publish strong content, build good links, and tidy up your site, then still wait days before Google even sees the page. That delay costs rankings, traffic, and momentum. PrimeIndexer removes the guesswork.” - Jesper Nissen, Founder, PrimeIndexer

No subscriptions, credits that do not expire

PrimeIndexer uses a pay-as-you-go credit system. Users buy credit packs, and one credit covers one URL submission. Credits do not expire.

Users can create an account without adding a credit card. They can browse the dashboard first, then buy credits when ready. The service also offers API access in its Professional and Enterprise tiers for teams that want to connect PrimeIndexer to existing systems.

Live Status Updates and Clear ResultsHere is how it works. You submit a URL. Then you can track its status in the dashboard and see which pages were indexed and which failed.

The company says some sites face limits set by Google. It points to Medium and LinkedIn Pulse as examples, and says no service can bypass those restrictions. For standard web pages, PrimeIndexer reports a 95 percent first-try success rate.

PrimeIndexer says it supports the kinds of URLs Google allows to be indexed, including new blog posts, product pages, backlinks, and client sites. The company adds that if a link fails on the first attempt, submitting it again usually will not change the outcome, since the service applies its full set of methods on the first submission.

Background in SEO Software

Jesper Nissen has built several tools focused on speeding up technical SEO work. Past projects include SchemaWriter, for generating and adding schema markup, and YACSS, a cloud stacking tool for site creation and backlink distribution.

Next steps. PrimeIndexer extends that same“do it faster” approach to indexing. The company says this is useful for time-sensitive work like launches, backlink pushes, and campaigns where speed can change results.

PrimeIndexer is available now. Account creation is free and does not require payment details. Pricing and technical documentation are available at primeindexer.

About PrimeIndexer

PrimeIndexer is a Google indexing platform built by SEO Danmark APS in Aalborg, Denmark. It provides rapid page discovery for SEO professionals, publishers, and digital marketing agencies. PrimeIndexer reports an average indexing time of two minutes with a 95 percent success rate. The service uses a credit system with no subscription requirement.

