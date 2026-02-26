TSR Metal Officially Breaks Ground On Multi Metal Secondary Smelting Facility In Saint-Maclou

Renowned French recycling specialist TSR metal SARL has formally commenced construction of an innovative secondary smelting complex dedicated to multi-metal recovery, situated in Saint-Maclou, Eure department. The undertaking represents a total investment commitment of some €120 million, rendering it one of the most substantial smelting projects in northwestern France. The entire installation is anticipated to achieve full operational status by mid-2028.







Upon attaining complete capacity, the establishment will feature an annual processing volume of approximately 55,000 tonnes of sophisticated recyclable inputs. These comprise copper cabling, brass alloys, zinc remnants, lead-containing substances, together with various additional metal-bearing discards that are presently directed either to landfill sites or consigned for treatment in Asian and European jurisdictions.

The advanced multi-metal recovery operation is poised to effect a considerable decrease in waste accumulation. Leveraging state-of-the-art engineering solutions, the complex will exert certain influence on regional atmospheric conditions. Furthermore, the Saint-Maclou installation is expected to emerge as a key contributor to job creation throughout the wider Eure area.







Mr. MABTOUL, Chief Executive Officer of TSR metal, remarked that the European Union presently generates around 9 million tonnes of recyclable substances enriched with valuable metals on an annual basis. He emphasized that this facility is designed to capitalize upon that significant resource opportunity by securing the effective reintroduction and reutilization of these vital material inputs.