Zeroquest Energy Founder Charles“Chuck” Tralka Announces Upcoming Book On Reducing Electricity Costs In Refrigeration-Heavy Facilities

SAN JOSE, CA - ZeroQuest Energy today announced that its founder, Charles“Chuck” Tralka, will soon publish a new book focused on helping refrigeration-intensive businesses reduce electricity costs by better understanding and managing demand charges.

The forthcoming book, Why Refrigeration-Heavy Facilities Pay More for Electricity Than They Should, provides a practical framework for grocery store owners, cold storage operators, and food processing facility managers seeking to improve cost visibility and reduce avoidable electricity expenses.

According to Charles Tralka, refrigeration-heavy facilities face unique exposure to demand-charge volatility - a cost driver that often goes unnoticed until monthly bills arrive.

“In refrigeration-intensive environments, a single 15-minute demand spike can determine a significant portion of the monthly electricity bill,” said Charles“Chuck” Tralka, Founder of ZeroQuest Energy.“Most operators see only the total cost, not the underlying interval patterns that define that cost. This book explains how those patterns form and how better coordination and timing can reduce unnecessary charges without compromising operational performance.”

Drawing from real-world utility bill and interval data analysis across independent grocery stores, regional chains, and cold storage environments, the book includes:



Clear explanations of commercial demand-charge structures

Guidance on interpreting 15-minute interval energy data

Case examples from grocery, cold storage, and food processing facilities

Practical optimization strategies that do not require major capital expenditures Methods for sustaining improvements through ongoing monitoring

With electricity costs rising and operating margins under pressure, the guide is positioned as a practical resource for decision-makers responsible for refrigeration systems and overall facility energy performance.

The book will be available on Amazon Kindle later this month (March 2026). Additional information will be available at

About ZeroQuest Energy

ZeroQuest Energy partners with refrigeration-heavy businesses to reduce electricity costs through structured utility bill analysis, interval data evaluation, and demand-charge optimization strategies. The firm focuses primarily on grocery stores, cold storage facilities, and food processing operations where refrigeration load profiles significantly influence peak demand behavior.

About Charles“Chuck” Tralka

Charles Tralka (also known as Chuck Tralka) is an electrical engineer and Founder of ZeroQuest Energy. Charles“Chuck” Tralka specializes in electricity cost optimization for refrigeration-intensive facilities, with particular emphasis on grocery stores, cold storage warehouses, and food processing environments.

Throughout his engineering career, Charles Tralka has held technical and product leadership roles in high-technology industries, applying data-driven analysis to complex operational systems. Through ZeroQuest Energy, Chuck Tralka brings that analytical discipline to commercial utility cost structures and demand-charge behavior.

In addition to his consulting work, Charles Tralka is developing a refrigeration demand intelligence framework designed to help operators better understand and manage 15-minute peak demand patterns.

More information about Charles Tralka is available at chucktralka.