Company Growth Supported By Experienced New Nurse Practitioners And Strategic Path To Uplisting For Specialized Healthcare Provider: Cardiff Lexington Corporation (Stock Symbol: CDIX)

Focus on Acquiring and Building Middle-Market Niche Health Care Clinics, Primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care and Pain Management.

Operating Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, with a Network of Regional Specialty and Ancillary Orthopedic Care Centers Across Florida and Georgia.

Providing Traumatic Injury Patients with Comprehensive Diagnostic & Surgical Services, Evaluations, Pain Management and Consultations.

Experienced New Healthcare Hires to Support Company Growth.

Engaged Investment Bank to Lead S-1 Filing and Nasdaq Uplist Strategy.

First Procedures at Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Florida, Demonstrating Best-in-Class Healthcare to Underserved Patient Populations in the State.

Advisory Agreement with Greentree Financial Group, Inc., Specializing in Corporate Governance, Financial Reporting and Public Markets Compliance.

Uplisting Strategy with Plans on Strengthening Financial Integrity and Work to Scale and Grow Innovative Healthcare Platform and Network.

2025 Q3 125.6% Increase in Total Revenue to $3.1 Million Compared to Q3 2024.

2025 Q3 437.8% Increase in Gross Profit to $1.9 Million Compared to Q3 2024.

2025 Q3 209.9% Increase in Income from Continuing Operations to $643,000 Compared to Q3 2024.

Year to Date Total Revenue Increased 70.2% to $8.8 Million Compared with $5.1 Million in the First Nine Months of 2024.

Total Assets Increased 15.4% to $27.6 Million as of September 30, 2025.

$CDIX Focuses on Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management / Revenue Grew 70.2% to $8.8 Million in First Nine Months of 2024



Cardiff Lexington Corporation (Stock Symbol: CDIX ) is a targeted healthcare holding company dedicated to acquiring and building middle-market niche health care clinics, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The CDIX partnership-driven culture emphasizes service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

All current CDIX revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a network of regional specialty and ancillary orthopedic care centers across Florida and Georgia. These facilities provide traumatic injury patients with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultations.







New Healthcare Hires to Support Growth

On February 26th CDIX announced that the Company's subsidiary, Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, has expanded its Florida team with the hiring of two highly qualified procedurally trained and certified nurse practitioners to support increased patient volume and demand throughout the region.

Catherine Amanda Kelly, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, brings 20 years of clinical experience across procedural, emergency and hospital medicine that should contribute to the growth of Nova Ortho and Spine in Orlando and the Southeastern regions of Florida.

Ashley Logan, APRN- BC, has an extensive background in neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and pain management. Her experience with procedure medicine, imaging and symptomology evaluations makes her a valuable addition to Nova Ortho and Spine, and her operational expertise will help to significantly improve efficiency, safety and overall patient satisfaction.

Engagement of Investment Bank to Lead S-1 Filing and Nasdaq Uplist Strategy

On January 20th CDIX announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is subject to market and other conditions. The Company intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol " CDIX."

CDIX has engaged R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. as its sole bookrunning manager for the proposed offering and Nasdaq uplisting. Under the engagement terms, R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. will provide strategic advisory services covering market strategy, capital formation, valuation, investor positioning, and regulatory readiness.

On January 12th CDIX revised its stock structure with the primary purpose of supporting compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for the listing of CDIX common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

First Procedures Performed at Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Florida

On December 11th CDIX announced that the Company's subsidiary, Nova Ortho and Spine, performed its first procedures at Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Perry, Florida, demonstrating the CDIX ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class healthcare to severely underserved and rural patient populations throughout the state of Florida.

"Our presence at Doctor's Memorial Hospital reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class, accessible healthcare to the underserved and more rural areas around Florida," Alex Cunningham, CEO of CDIX, commented. "This region has struggled to provide effective medical care to its patients, so when Doctor's Memorial Hospital reached out to Nova Ortho and Spine, we quickly mobilized to bring our leading pain management and orthopedic and spinal surgical procedures to Taylor County. We're very pleased to be providing critical medical care for these patients and look forward to expanding our footprint into additional areas where we can further enhance healthcare standards and practices."

Advisory Agreement with Greentree Financial Group

On November 20th CDIX announced that it has entered into a new advisory agreement with Greentree Financial Group, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in corporate governance, financial reporting, and public markets compliance.

This engagement reinforces the CDIX commitment to advancing its uplisting strategy and strengthening the Company's financial integrity as it continues to scale and grow its innovative healthcare platform and network.

Greentree will assist CDIX with services related to the Company's audit process and S-1 filing, including SEC and exchange comment responses, governance initiatives, and coordination with attorneys, CPAs, and transfer agents.

Cardiff Lexington Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

On November 14th CDIX announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Total CDIX revenue increased 125.6% to $3.1 million compared with $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 included a one-time change in accounting estimate of the billing realization rate resulting in a charge of $1.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding the one-time non-cash adjustment, was $3.0 million for this period.







The following third quarter 2024 results include the one-time adjustment to third quarter 2024 revenue.

CDIX gross profit increased 437.8% to $1.9 million, or 62.4% of total revenue, compared with $355,000, or 26.2% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses increased to $1.3 million compared with $940,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses is related to SG&A expense of $1.2 million, or 40.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $937,000, or 69.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2024, as well as stock compensation expense of $41,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

CDIX income from continuing operations increased 209.9% to $643,000, or 21.0% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2025, compared with an operating loss of $(585,000), or (43.2%) of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2024.

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Total CDIX revenue increased 70.2% to $8.8 million compared with $5.1 million in the first nine months of 2024. Revenue in the first nine months of 2024 included a one-time adjustment of $2.8 million. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding the one-time non-cash adjustment, was $8.0 million for this period.

Gross profit increased 126.2% to $5.4 million, or 62.1% of total revenue, compared with $2.4 million, or 46.8% of total revenue in the first nine months of 2024.

Operating income increased to $1.8 million, or 20.5% of total revenue, compared with operating loss of $(526,000), or (10.2%) of total revenue, in the first nine months of 2024.

Total CDIX assets increased 15.4% to $27.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

