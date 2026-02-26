MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Phyllis Pobee, Toronto, OntarioDr. Phyllis Pobee Calls for Greater Awareness Around Genetics, Hormones, and Healthy Aging

GeneLean360° by Dr. Phyllis Pobee is raising awareness around a growing but often misunderstood issue: why so many women in midlife experience sudden changes in energy, cravings, sleep, and metabolic health-and why traditional advice often fails to help.

Dr. Pobee, a triple board-certified physician in Family Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, and Obesity Medicine, is advocating for a shift away from willpower-based health messaging and toward a biology-first understanding of metabolism, hormones, and aging. Her work through GeneLean360° has increasingly drawn attention in GeneLean360 reviews for its genetics-informed perspective on midlife health.

“For too long, women have been told that discipline is the problem,” said Dr. Pobee.“What I see, both clinically and personally, is that biology is usually the missing context.”

A Widespread and Growing Issue

According to the North American Menopause Society, more than 6,000 women enter menopause every day in the United States, with many reporting unexpected changes in metabolism, sleep quality, mood, and inflammation during perimenopause. Research also shows that resting metabolic rate can decline with age, while chronic stress and hormonal shifts increase insulin resistance and cortisol dysregulation.

Despite these findings, public health messaging has not kept pace with the science.

A 2023 review in The Journal of Women's Health found that midlife women remain significantly underrepresented in metabolic research, even though they are more likely to seek care for fatigue, weight resistance, and hormone-related symptoms.

“Women are not failing health advice,” Dr. Pobee said.“Health advice is failing to reflect how female biology actually works in midlife.”

Reframing the Conversation

Through her work with GeneLean360°, Dr. Pobee focuses on genetics, metabolic patterns, cravings biology, stress response, and longevity. Her research-driven framework, including the 12 Genetic Avatars, explains why two individuals can follow the same recommendations and experience entirely different outcomes.

“Willpower is wildly overrated in health,” Dr. Pobee noted.“When biology is supported, behavior follows naturally.”

She emphasizes that cravings, energy crashes, and poor sleep are not moral failures, but biological signals. Chronic inflammation, disrupted circadian rhythms, and hormone sensitivity all play measurable roles in midlife metabolic shifts.

What Individuals Can Do Today

Rather than promoting a specific program, Dr. Pobee encourages women to begin with awareness and observation.

“One of the most powerful tools anyone can use is data,” she said.“Not perfection. No restriction. Just honest observation.”

GeneLean360° encourages individuals to:



Track patterns in energy, cravings, sleep, and stress over several weeks

Notice how different foods and stress levels affect focus and inflammation

Prioritize sleep consistency and light exposure to support hormonal rhythms Question: one-size-fits-all health advice that ignores individual biology

“Midlife is not a breakdown,” Dr. Pobee added.“It's a transition that deserves better science and better language.”

A Call for Broader Awareness

Dr. Pobee hopes this conversation reaches clinicians, employers, and women themselves. As longevity becomes a central health goal, metabolic and hormonal literacy must become part of everyday health education.

“Healthy aging starts long before old age,” she said.“It starts when we stop blaming ourselves and start understanding how our bodies are designed to change.”

She encourages women to observe their biology before trying to override it-by tracking patterns, asking better questions, and seeking information that respects how real bodies work, especially in midlife.

About Dr. Phyllis Pobee

Dr. Phyllis Pobee is a triple board-certified physician in Family Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, and Obesity Medicine, with a clinical focus on midlife metabolic health, longevity, and precision medicine. She is the founder of GeneLean360°, a virtual wellness platform designed to help women understand how genetics, hormones, metabolism, and stress interact over time.

Known for her biology-first approach, Dr. Pobee blends medical expertise with education to help women move beyond guilt-based health messaging and toward sustainable, data-informed decisions. Her work centers on clarity, alignment, and long-term resilience rather than extremes or short-term fixes.