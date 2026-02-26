Highgrove Online School Expands Global Reach, Offering Premium British Education To Students Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning UK independent school brings its acclaimed academic curriculum, pastoral care and enrichment programme to international families across Europe, the Caribbean and beyond







LONDON, UK - Highgrove Education, the provider behind one of the UK's leading independent digital learning institutions, today announced the continued expansion of its global student community. Highgrove Online School is now welcoming enrolments from families in every time zone, building on established hubs in Spain and the Caribbean while continuing to serve its growing base of UK and international learners.

As demand for high-quality, flexible education accelerates, Highgrove Education has positioned itself at the forefront of the sector. For families seeking an exceptional online school experience grounded in the British curriculum, the institution delivers a rigorous academic environment without compromising on community, character or enrichment.

A Truly Global School, Rooted in British Values

Highgrove Online School serves students from Early Years through to Sixth Form, combining the depth and rigour of the UK national curriculum with the flexibility that modern family life demands. The school's distinctive approach pairs expert subject teaching with strong pastoral support, ensuring every pupil feels known, valued and challenged.

For expatriate communities, internationally mobile families and those seeking an alternative to local provision, Highgrove offers an accredited, inspector-approved British education that travels with the student - whether they are based in London, the Mediterranean or the Americas.

Barcelona Hub: Excellence in the Heart of Europe

Highgrove Education has established a dedicated presence for families living across Spain and southern Europe through its online school Barcelona community. This hub provides structured local support alongside the full Highgrove curriculum, enabling students based in Barcelona and the surrounding region to access top-tier British schooling while maintaining strong connections to their local environment.

The Barcelona community benefits from scheduled face-to-face enrichment events, study groups and family information sessions, blending the proven advantages of online learning with the social and cultural richness of life in Spain.

Caribbean Expansion: Serving the Cayman Islands Community

Highgrove Education's online school Cayman Islands provision has seen significant growth, reflecting the strong appetite among families in the Caribbean for a world-class British independent school education delivered with genuine flexibility. Students in the Cayman Islands follow the same curriculum and receive the same level of teacher interaction and pastoral support as pupils based in the UK, with timetables adapted to accommodate the local time zone.

The Cayman Islands cohort joins a wider network of Highgrove students across the globe, all benefiting from the same commitment to academic excellence, individual attention and outstanding pastoral care that defines the Highgrove experience.

Rich Enrichment Beyond the Classroom

Education at Highgrove extends far beyond core academic subjects. The school's extensive programme of extracurricular clubs and societies ensures that every student has the opportunity to discover new passions, develop leadership skills and build meaningful friendships across the school community. From debating and creative writing to STEM clubs, performing arts and sporting activities, the enrichment programme is designed to nurture the whole child.

This commitment to breadth and balance reflects Highgrove's belief that the most successful learners are those who are engaged, confident and curious - qualities fostered through a vibrant school life that complements rigorous academic study.

Transparent Fees and Flexible Enrolment

Highgrove Education is committed to making its provision accessible and straightforward for families. A full summary of Online School UK Fees is published on the school's website, reflecting the institution's dedication to transparency. The school offers clearly structured fee packages across all year groups, with no hidden costs and a range of options to suit different family circumstances.

Prospective families are invited to arrange a complimentary consultation with the Highgrove admissions team to discuss their child's needs and identify the most suitable academic pathway.

About Highgrove Education

Highgrove Education operates Highgrove Online School, a fully accredited British independent school delivering the UK curriculum to students aged 3 to 18 around the world. The school is committed to academic excellence, holistic development and exceptional pastoral care, providing a genuine online independent school experience for families wherever they are based.