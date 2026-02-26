Love Pines Realty Announces New Home For Sale In Moore County

MENAFN - GetNews) 146 Union Church Road, Vass, North Carolina

Vass, North Carolina (February 26, 2026) – Love Pines Realty is proud to announce its newest home for sale at 146 Union Church Road in Vass, NC, offering one of the best values in today's competitive Moore County real estate market.







Priced at $365,000, this charming ranch-style home is ideal for buyers searching for a home for sale in Vass, NC with modern updates, a larger lot, and convenient access to Pinehurst and Fort Liberty.

Fully Renovated Kitchen & Move-In Ready Living

Buyers looking for updated homes in Moore County will appreciate the fully renovated kitchen featuring:



Brand-new appliances

Modern cabinetry

Granite countertops Functional layout perfect for entertaining

Situated on a spacious lot, the property also includes a rare three-car garage bay, offering additional storage and flexibility for homeowners.

Prime Location Near Pinehurst & Fort Bragg

One of the standout features of 146 Union Church Road is its location. The home is:



Approximately 15–20 minutes from FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst

About 20 minutes from Fort Bragg Convenient to local parks, Main Street Vass, grocery stores, and the popular local coffee shop, Crossroads

“Walk to local parks, Main Street Vass, the grocery store, and enjoy a coffee at Crossroads without getting in the car,” says Jennifer Carlson.

This location makes the home especially appealing for military buyers relocating to Fort Bragg, medical professionals, and families seeking affordable homes near Pinehurst, Southern Pines, and the greater Moore County area.

Open House scheduled for the weekend of March 6th – 8th. Call for the details.

Work with a Top Moore County Real Estate Agent







Jennifer Carlson of Love Pines Realty is a trusted real estate agent serving buyers and sellers throughout Moore County, North Carolina, including Vass, Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Whispering Pines, Carthage, Aberdeen, West End, Pinebluff, Cameron, Sanford, Fayetteville, and Raeford.

Buyers relocating to Moore County, NC are encouraged to schedule a consultation to receive a free Moore County Buyer's Guide and personalized relocation assistance.

For more information about this Vass, NC home for sale or other Moore County real estate listings, visit the official Love Pines Realty website.