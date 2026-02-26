Vickie Dehart Promotes A Personal Standard For Trust: Prepare, Communicate, Follow Through

MENAFN - GetNews) Vickie DeHart, a Las Vegas-based construction and development leader, shares a practical personal standard designed to build trust, improve decision-making, and strengthen long-term outcomes.

Vickie DeHart is encouraging professionals and everyday individuals to adopt a simple personal standard that has guided her career in construction, development, and business leadership: prepare thoroughly, communicate clearly, and follow through consistently. DeHart, who became one of the first women in Nevada to hold a general contractor's licence, says the most common problems she sees-both in business and in life-come from skipping the basics.

“Inspiration comes from showing up when things are not easy,” DeHart says.“You step forward and figure things out as you go.”“Confidence grew from competence, not titles,” she adds.“When you are prepared, you don't need to raise your voice.”“I trust steady work over shortcuts.”“I never tried to be the loudest person in the room. I focused on being dependable.”

DeHart's message focuses on building trust through action, not image. She believes this standard applies across careers, family responsibilities, financial decisions, health habits, and leadership roles.

Why Ignoring the Basics Creates Real Harm

Research and industry reporting consistently show that neglecting fundamentals leads to avoidable consequences:. Studies show poor communication is a leading factor in workplace failure, contributing to lost productivity and project delays.. Construction and project-based industries report that preventable errors and rework can account for up to 30 percent of total project costs.. Surveys show that nearly 60 percent of professionals experience burnout linked to unclear expectations and lack of structure.. Financial stress remains one of the most reported causes of anxiety, often tied to avoidable mistakes such as missed deadlines, lack of planning, or disorganisation.

“When people skip the basics, they don't just lose time,” DeHart says.“They lose trust. And trust is harder to rebuild than almost anything.”

The 30-Day Implementation Plan

Week 1: Prepare with Intention Choose one area of life where trust matters most (career, finances, health, relationships). Write down the responsibilities, deadlines, and people affected. Identify what“prepared” looks like.

Week 2: Communicate Clearly Practise simple, direct communication. Confirm expectations in writing when needed. Ask one clarifying question before making assumptions.

Week 3: Follow Through Consistently Track promises and deliverables. Do not overcommit. Complete small tasks early to reduce stress and increase reliability.

Week 4: Review and Strengthen Review what improved over the month. Identify one weak spot. Build a new system to support it (calendar reminders, checklists, weekly reviews).

One-Page Personal Checklist

Daily -- Show up prepared. Communicate clearly and calmly. Do what you said you would do

Weekly -- Review deadlines and responsibilities. Identify one risk early. Fix one small issue before it grows

Monthly -- Assess trust and reliability in key areas. Remove habits that create confusion. Strengthen systems that reduce stress

Mindset -- Competence builds confidence. Steady work builds momentum. Dependability builds trust

Call to Action

Vickie DeHart invites individuals to adopt this standard for the next 30 days and share the checklist with colleagues, friends, and teams. She believes that strong outcomes come from small, consistent behaviours repeated over time.

“People remember whether they can count on you,” DeHart says.“That's what builds a reputation that lasts.”

About Vickie DeHart

Vickie DeHart is a construction and development leader and co-founder of EHB. She works closely with the CEO on strategic planning and execution, overseeing financial management, escrow coordination, insurance, and collaboration with engineers, architects, and building departments. Previously, she served as Principal and Vice President of Powerhouse Construction and became one of the first women in Nevada to hold a general contractor's licence. Outside of work, she values wellness, hiking, and philanthropy, supporting organisations such as the Israeli-American Council and the American Heart Association.