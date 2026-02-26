About 330,000 Ukrainian Students Receive Ukrainian Education Abroad Ministry Of Education
“About 330,000 of our students from grades 1 through 11 are abroad but continue to receive Ukrainian education in one of several formats: the Ukrainian studies component, which minimizes the academic burden on the child and focuses only on subjects not taught in other education systems; education at Ukrainian-verified centers abroad, which are recognized by our education system (Saturday and Sunday schools); or distance learning, since not every country requires mandatory enrollment of our children in local schools,” Kuzmychova said.
According to the deputy minister, in some countries, such as Turkey, families have been living abroad for up to four years without being required to enroll their children in local schools.Read also: Israel delivers 100 portable backup power systems for hospitals, school s, shelters in Kyiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for recognizing learning outcomes at the level of complete general secondary education obtained abroad.
Photo: uainkrakow
