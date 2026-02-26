Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
About 330,000 Ukrainian Students Receive Ukrainian Education Abroad Ministry Of Education

2026-02-26 07:06:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Nadiia Kuzmychova, Deputy Minister of Education and Science, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, according to Ukrinform.

“About 330,000 of our students from grades 1 through 11 are abroad but continue to receive Ukrainian education in one of several formats: the Ukrainian studies component, which minimizes the academic burden on the child and focuses only on subjects not taught in other education systems; education at Ukrainian-verified centers abroad, which are recognized by our education system (Saturday and Sunday schools); or distance learning, since not every country requires mandatory enrollment of our children in local schools,” Kuzmychova said.

According to the deputy minister, in some countries, such as Turkey, families have been living abroad for up to four years without being required to enroll their children in local schools.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for recognizing learning outcomes at the level of complete general secondary education obtained abroad.

Photo: uainkrakow

UkrinForm

