Maple Gold Extends High-Grade Gold At Joutel And Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment Of Vice President, Exploration
|Target
|From
|To
|Length*
|Au_FA
|Drill Hole
|(meters)
|(meters)
|(meters)
|(g/t)
|Telbel Mine
|JO-25-01
|369.9
|377.1
|7.2
|0.6
|Including
|371.4
|375.3
|3.9
|1.0
|Including
|371.4
|372.9
|1.5
|1.3
|And
|479.9
|480.9
|1.0
|1.9
|And
|489.2
|495.2
|6.0
|0.4
|Including
|493.7
|495.2
|1.5
|3.8
|And
|512.2
|517.5
|5.3
|7.6
|Including
|512.2
|515.2
|3.0
|13.3
|Including
|513.7
|515.2
|1.5
|25.4
|JO-25-03
|107.0
|125.4
|18.4
|0.7
|Including
|119.4
|125.4
|6.0
|1.5
|Including
|120.9
|122.4
|1.5
|2.3
|JO-25-05
|517.5
|525.5
|8.0
|8.5
|Including
|517.5
|519.0
|1.5
|17.5
|Including
|517.5
|518.0
|0.5
|40.8
|And Including
|523.3
|525.5
|2.3
|15.0
|Including
|523.3
|523.8
|0.5
|29.8
|And Including
|525.0
|525.5
|0.5
|30.8
|Eagle-Telbel - 'Between the Dykes'
|JO-25-06
|290.5
|307.0
|16.5
|1.4
|Including
|291.4
|305.2
|13.8
|1.6
|Including
|291.4
|298.2
|6.8
|3.0
|Including
|297.0
|297.6
|0.6
|13.5
|JO-25-07
|291.5
|307.5
|16.0
|2.4
|Including
|300.8
|307.5
|6.8
|5.3
|Including
|300.8
|302.9
|2.1
|15.5
|Including
|300.8
|301.3
|0.5
|38.5
*Intersections are reported as drilled widths; true widths are estimated to be 60-90% of drilled widths
Plate 1: Detailed Drill Core Photos - DDH JO-25-05 - 8.5 g/t Au over 8.0 Meters (517.5 m to 525.5 m)
Table 2. Detailed Assay Results from DDH JO-25-05
*Intersections are reported as drilled widths; true widths are estimated to be 60-90% of drilled widths
Management Appointments
Pascal Lessard, P.Geo. - Vice President, Exploration:
Mr. Lessard is a senior exploration executive who brings more than 30 years of global mineral exploration and project leadership experience with Glencore, Xstrata and Falconbridge and a proven track record of delivering resource growth in complex geological environments. He has directed multi-million-dollar exploration portfolios across five (5) continents and led teams spanning early-stage greenfield targeting through advanced resource definition. Recognized for his technical leadership, strategic project management expertise and commitment to the highest environmental, health, safety, and community standards, Mr. Lessard aligns disciplined, data-driven exploration programs with broader corporate growth strategies. As Vice President, Exploration, he will leverage his extensive experience and network in Québec to manage daily on-site operations, supervise subcontractors and staff, ensure adherence to safety regulations, and maintain project quality and schedules with an immediate focus on Douay/Joutel. Mr. Lessard holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Montreal.
Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. - Executive Vice President:
Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop has been promoted to Executive Vice President based on his strong technical leadership and stewardship of the Company's projects since being appointed as Vice President, Technical Services in August 2024. In this expanded role, he will continue to oversee all exploration and development activities across the Company district-scale Québec project portfolio, driving systematic resource growth and broader technical advancement, in addition to supporting corporate strategic objectives. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop brings extensive experience in Archean lode gold systems, having worked throughout Ontario, Québec and West Africa, and has played key technical and strategic roles on numerous successful exploration and development projects globally. His project experience includes HighGold Mining's Johnson Tract project in Alaska, NewCastle Gold's Castle Mountain project in California, True Gold Mining's Karma mine in Burkina Faso, Fronteer Gold's Long Canyon project in Nevada, multiple gold and gold-copper projects in Turkey, and Aurora Energy's Michelin uranium deposit in Labrador. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop previously led the exploration team at Homestake Mining/Barrick Gold's Eskay Creek mine in British Columbia, where he was awarded the B.C. & Yukon Chamber of Mines E.A. Scholz Award for "Outstanding Contribution to a Mining Development Project". He holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen's University and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Equity Incentive Grants
Maple Gold's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options (" Options ") to an employee to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share "), with an exercise price of $2.47 per Common Share. The Options will vest in three equal tranches over a 24-month period. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the " Plan ") governs these Options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details regarding the Plan are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular filed on October 16, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+.
Additional Notes
Starting azimuth, dip and final length (Azimuth/Dip/Length (m)) for the seven (7) drill holes reported in this news release are noted as follows: JO-25-01 (039/55/600), JO-25-02 (040/45/390), JO-25-03 (040/55/273), JO-25-04 (038/45/303), JO-25-05 (039/67/714), JO-25-06 (040/45/393), and JO-25-07 (040/47/420).
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
The Company implements strict Quality Assurance (" QA ") and Quality Control (" QC ") protocols at the Joutel Gold Project covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field, drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core, drill hole surveying, core transport, core logging by qualified personnel, sampling and bagging of 1⁄2 cut drill core for analysis, and the transport of samples from site to commercial laboratories for analysis.
All core drilling conducted by the Company is oriented. Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage at the Douay site. Sample lengths typically vary from a minimum 0.3-m interval to a maximum 1.5-m interval, with an average 0.5 to 1.0-m sample length. Drill core samples were delivered by truck in sealed woven plastic bags to ALS Geochemistry laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec for sample preparation with final analysis at ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in North Vancouver, BC. for the fire assay fusion method and induced coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy. ALS Geochemistry operate meeting all requirements of International Standards ISO/IE 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.
Drill core samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then a representative split is taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75μm. Gold was determined by the fire-assay fusion method (Au-AA24) of a 50-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that returned values >5 ppm gold from fire assay and AAS were determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) mass spectroscopy (ME-MS41), following aqua regia digestion.
All ALS Geochemistry sites operate under a single Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. ALS Geochemistry follows the quality management and operational guidelines set out in the international standards ISO/IEC 17025 - "General Requirement for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories" and ISO 9001 - "Quality Management Systems".
Qualified Person
Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PGO/EGBC/OGQ), Executive Vice President of Maple Gold, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and Mineral Resource matters contained in this news release. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About the Douay/Joutel Gold Project
The Douay/Joutel Gold Project is located adjacent to Highway 109 in the heart of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction. This large, 100%-owned land package includes the Company's flagship Douay Gold Project, which hosts an established mineral resource2 containing 511,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.53 million ounces of gold (Inferred), as well as the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Mine Complex1. The Property contains ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective geology within the influence of the major gold-bearing Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. Gold mines in the immediate region include the Casa Berardi Gold Mine, recently acquired by Orezone Gold Corporation from Hecla Mining Company, and the Detour Lake Gold Mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
About Maple Gold
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.
Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometer strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit .
