Governor Kundi Warns Pakistan Will Decide Conflict's Outcome As Explosions Reported In Kabul

Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Taliban began the current conflict but stressed that Pakistan would determine how it ends.

Speaking to Geo News, he argued that the United States should be held accountable, claiming weapons left behind by American forces are now being used against Pakistan.

Kundi said Islamabad has submitted evidence in international forums regarding what it describes as Afghanistan's involvement in terrorism, and warned that if action is not taken against armed groups, Pakistan would respond independently.

His remarks came as several explosions were reported in Kabul, underscoring rising tensions between Islamabad and the Afghan authorities.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Taliban forces killed 40 Pakistani soldiers during intense clashes along the disputed Durand Line, describing the fighting as part of a retaliatory military operation.

In a statement shared on X, Mujahid said Taliban fighters also captured 20 Pakistani military posts in several border areas, adding that weapons and equipment were seized during the advance.

Pakistani authorities have not officially confirmed the Taliban's claims, and independent verification of the reported casualties and captured positions remains unavailable as tensions continue to rise along the frontier.