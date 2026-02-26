6Th India-Japan Conclave: CM Sangma Highlights 'Kizuna' In Shillong

The Sixth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave was held at Vivanta, Shillong, which was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that the India - Japan ties are anchored in mutual respect, democratic values and a shared vision for economic cooperation and sustainable development and stated, "Given the strength of the relationship between Japan and India, "Kizuna" (a lasting bond) is the most appropriate theme for the conclave."

Elaborating on the legacy of partnership between Japan and the state of Meghalaya, the Chief Minister said that Japan has been a steadfast development partner for the state, with the collaboration being not just about infrastructure but also about people. He also outlined the collaborations between Japan and Meghalaya for youth empowerment and informed that 47 nurses from the state are placed in Japan. Ambassador Ono Keiichi, N J Gangte, Secretary and OSD (Establishment), Ministry of External Affairs & Acting DDG, ICWA, Takuro Takeuchi, Chief Representative, JICA India, among others, were also present during the Inaugural Session.

Empowering Meghalaya's Youth

"Following my visit to Japan in April 2025, we signed an MoU with ASEAN One Co. to train and place 500 youth this year; scaling to 5,000 over the next five years," he said. He also said that the state has tied up with NAVIS HR for placing Meghalaya's skilled resources in Japan. Further, he also stated that a Japanese language training centre has been established in Shillong for imparting training to youth to gain knowledge and fluency in the Japanese language.

Innovations in Agriculture

In the field of Agricultural Innovation, the Chief Minister said that India's first commercial production of Shitake Blocks is taking place in Upper Shillong with technology, marketing and other support from YATS Co of Japan. "The facility has a capacity to produce 1,50,000 inoculated shiitake blocks per annum and is expected to benefit over 1000 farmers of Meghalaya," he said and added the state is also exploring the creation of the state's own sake using local rice in partnership with Sasaki Sake Brewery.

Infrastructure and Environmental Partnership with JICA

Referring to the long partnership of the state with JICA, the Chief Minister said that JICA is a major development partner in Meghalaya, investing significantly in infrastructure, sustainable forestry and tourism. "22,500 Ha. of Meghalaya's forests are being restored, and livelihoods are being built through the JICA-supported MegLIFE project restoring forests, conserving natural resources and improving livelihoods for rural communities across 500 villages in 11 districts," he said. He also informed that the Umiam Hydro Power Station and the Umiam-Umtru Stage-III Hydroelectric Power Station are being renovated with support from JICA and said that the longest river bridge of nearly 19 kms in India inking Dhubri in Assam to Phulwari in Meghalaya, is primarily funded by JICA.

Meghalaya-Japan Skill Corridor Proposed

Further, the Chief Minister said that 74% of Meghalaya's population is under the age of 35 and proposed the establishment of Meghalaya-Japan Skill Corridor, stating, "The youthful energy of Meghalaya can be paired with Japan's technological mastery."

Cultural Ties and Future Outlook

On the cultural collaboration, the Chief Minister said that the Shillong Cherry Blossom festival has, for the last two years, had an exclusive Japanese pavillion offering the visitors a chance to explore Japanese tradition, cuisine, culture and live performances by Japanese artists.

Looking forward to strengthening the partnership between Japan and the state, the Chief Minister said he extended an invitation to Japanese businesses and academic institutions to collaborate with the state, building a model for inclusive development that serves as a roadmap for the entire Indo-Pacific region. He also said that key areas of partnership can be in circular economy and climate resilience, technology, agriculture and sustainable tourism.

The Chief Minister, expressing gratitude to the Embassy of Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs and Asian Confluence for arranging this conclave in Shillong, said, "Your efforts have created not only a forum for dialogue, but a living bridge sending a strong signal of commitment to deepening engagement with our State and the wider North East."

Earlier, the Chief Minister also walked through the Exhibition of Artefacts from Imphal Peace Museum and North East Archives. (ANI)

