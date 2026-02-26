MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, TX - February 26, 2026 - -

As revenue growth becomes the defining metric for venture-backed startups and public companies alike, the ability to recruit top B2B sales talent has become a competitive advantage. Quota Crushers Agenc continues to strengthen its position as a specialized sales recruitment talent agency focused exclusively on recruiting top sales executives across the most active business hubs in North America.

With offices in Palo Alto in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles, Quota Crushers Agency has anchored its expansion in California while maintaining a strong presence in New York City, Miami and South Florida, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Denver, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary. These markets represent some of the most competitive environments for hiring Account Executives, Vice Presidents of Sales, Chief Sales Officers, and revenue-focused CEOs in tech, software, logistics, and finance.

As a performance-driven sales recruitment agency, Quota Crushers Agency works with organizations that recognize revenue leadership as a direct driver of valuation and long-term growth.

Quota Crushers Agency operates differently from traditional HR and staffing firms. Every recruiter on the team is a former quota-carrying sales executive who has closed enterprise deals, managed pipeline pressure, and exceeded aggressive revenue targets.

"We are not a traditional recruiting firm," said Eden Mordchaev, CEO of Quota Crushers Agency. "We are a sales recruitment talent agency run by former sales leaders. Every recruiter here has carried a number and delivered results. That gives us the ability to recruit top B2B sales talent through a performance lens."

Recruiting top sales executives in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York, or Texas requires understanding quota attainment, average contract value, sales cycle length, territory strategy, and compensation alignment. According to Mordchaev, that operational background allows Quota Crushers Agency to evaluate candidates based on measurable outcomes rather than surface-level experience.

"When a company hires a Vice President of Sales or a Chief Sales Officer, it directly impacts revenue forecasting and investor confidence," Mordchaev said. "A sales recruitment agency must understand the financial weight of that decision."







A defining characteristic of Quota Crushers Agency is its sourcing model. Ninety-seven percent of candidates placed by the firm are recruited through direct headhunting. Only three percent of roles are posted online.

"The strongest sales executives are not actively applying to job ads," Mordchaev said. "They are already producing revenue. If you want to recruit top sales talent, you have to proactively identify and engage them."

In major revenue hubs such as Palo Alto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Dallas, the competition for experienced Account Executives and Vice Presidents of Sales remains intense. By relying on a headhunting-first approach, Quota Crushers Agency accesses high-performing B2B sales professionals who are not visible through traditional job postings.

This strategy has become especially relevant in enterprise software, SaaS, fintech, artificial intelligence, logistics technology, and other complex B2B sectors where revenue leaders directly influence growth trajectory.

California remains central to the firm's sales recruitment strategy. With offices in Palo Alto and Los Angeles and active recruiting throughout Silicon Valley and San Diego, Quota Crushers Agency operates in one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems in the world.

"Silicon Valley continues to lead in enterprise software and AI," Mordchaev said. "Los Angeles has grown into a significant hub for ecommerce, logistics technology, and digital platforms. Recruiting top B2B sales talent in these markets requires precision and direct market engagement."

Companies in Palo Alto frequently seek Account Executives capable of closing complex enterprise SaaS agreements, while Los Angeles-based organizations recruit Vice Presidents of Sales who can scale teams and implement disciplined revenue systems.

Beyond California, Quota Crushers Agency actively recruits top sales executives in New York City, Miami, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Boston, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary.

New York and Miami remain key markets for finance and fintech sales recruitment. Texas continues attracting venture-backed startups and logistics firms building national sales teams. Toronto and Vancouver support expanding SaaS and AI ecosystems, while Chicago, Atlanta, and Denver remain important centers for supply chain and industrial technology sales.

Across these major hubs, Quota Crushers Agency focuses on recruiting top B2B sales talent with consistent quota attainment, enterprise sales experience, and leadership capability.

As companies across Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Texas, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, and Denver compete for elite revenue leaders, the role of a specialized sales recruitment talent agency has become increasingly strategic.

"A true sales recruitment agency must understand how a hire affects revenue performance," Mordchaev said. "We recruit top sales executives who have demonstrated sustained revenue success and leadership over time. That is the standard we apply."

With a 97 percent headhunting model, an operator-led team of former quota-carrying sales leaders, and an expanding presence across North America's leading business hubs, Quota Crushers Agency continues to reinforce its position as a leading sales recruitment talent agency focused on recruiting top B2B sales talent in tech, software, logistics, and finance.

To learn more, visit

###

For more information about Quota Crushers Agency, contact the company here:

Quota Crushers Agency

Eden Mordchaev

+1 888-257-8114, 416-831-5232

...

Austin, Texas

CONTACT: Eden Mordchaev