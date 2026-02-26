Stellantis Publishes 2025 Annual Report And Files Form 20-F

AMSTERDAM, February 26, 2026 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that it published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its 2025 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stellantis' Annual Report and Form 20-F are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, by writing to ....

About Stellantis

