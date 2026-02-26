Forbes Travel Guide Grants Triple Recognition To ATELIER Playa Mujeres
For the second consecutive year, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez® received the highest Five-Star rating, remaining the first and only restaurant in Latin America to achieve this distinction, which recognizes its culinary expertise, operational precision, personalized service and overall consistency of the guest experience.
Likewise, ATELIER Playa Mujeres® and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres were recognized with the Four Star distinction, validating the consistency of their service model, operational anticipation and attention to detail that define their guest experience.
The Stars awarded by Forbes Travel Guide position ATELIER de Hoteles® as a benchmark for high-end hospitality in the Mexican Caribbean, reinforcing the strength of its comprehensive offering. More than isolated recognition, they represent an external validation of an operating system based on Handcrafted Hospitality®, where every interaction follows defined service standards and continuous improvement practices.
