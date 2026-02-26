403
Iranian FM: Third Geneva Talks One Of The Most Serious
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Thursday that the third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Geneva "was one of the most serious" held to date, emphasizing that discussions moved in depth into the core elements of a potential agreement.
"We entered very seriously into the elements of an agreement both in the nuclear field and in the area of sanctions," Araghchi told the Iranian state television following the conclusion of the third round of the US-Iran talks held in Geneva today.
He noted that understandings had been reached on some issues while differences remain on others stressing that both sides have demonstrated "clear seriousness" in their efforts to reach a solution.
Araghchi added that he presented to US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Iran's expectations regarding sanctions relief during the talks.
He also announced that nuclear experts will convene on Monday at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna "in order to reach a framework and structure on some of the technical issues" signaling a shift toward more specialized discussions.
He noted that "consultations need to take place in the capitals, and after that we will hold the fourth round of negotiations next week"
The Geneva meeting with the mediation of the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi marks the latest step in ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes over Iran's nuclear program and sanctions amid increasing regional tensions. (pick up previous)
