Stmicroelectronics Publishes Its 2025 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, February 26, 2026 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and filed it with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company's Form 20-F based on U.S. GAAP and complete audited financial statements is available at and will be available at

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST's Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or st.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .

