GEMINI SPACE STATION INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigating Gemini Space Station, Inc. On Behalf Of Gemini Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GEMI) on behalf of Gemini stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Gemini has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 12, 2025, Gemini completed its initial public offering, issuing 15,937,501 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $28.00 per share. Later, on February 17, 2026, Gemini announced in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission“that it will be parting ways with each of Marshall Beard, Chief Operating Officer, Dan Chen, Chief Financial Officer, and Tyler Meade, Chief Legal Officer, each effective as of February 17, 2026[.]” Following this announcement, Gemini's share price fell by $0.97 per share, or approximately 12.83%, declining from $7.56 per share on February 13, 2026 to close at $6.59 on February 17, 2026.



