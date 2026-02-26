Diversified Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company (NYSE:DEC, LSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 29 cents per share in respect of 4Q25 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Key dates related to this dividend include:

Record Date: May 29, 2026 Payment Date: June 30, 2026 Default Currency: US Dollar Currency Election Option: Sterling Last Date for Currency Election: June 5, 2026

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at . Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than June 5, 2026.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse (“UK MAR”), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications FTI Consulting ... U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash-generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire established assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.