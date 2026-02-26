Cardiff Oncology To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: 03/04/26
Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: 03/10/26
Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Date: 03/11/26
Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the conferences by visiting the“Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.
For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Candice Masse
Astr Partners
...
Media Contact:
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment