Emergent Biosolutions Announces Approximately $140 Million In Contract Awards With The Government Of Canada, Strengthening Canada's Leadership In Health Preparedness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) today announced a series of new contracts and a contract modification with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and the Department of National Defence (DND) to deliver critical medical countermeasures to support Canada's biological threat preparedness and response infrastructure. The multiyear agreements, valued at up to approximately $140 million CAD, build upon over a decade of collaboration between Emergent and Canada and reinforce Canada's commitment to long-term readiness and advanced strategic stockpiling. Emergent will receive more than $35M million CAD in orders in 2026.

Under these agreements, Emergent will supply four medical countermeasures to protect against or treat biological threats. Committed annual procurements from Canadian authorities will help ensure continuous production and reliable supply of these critical countermeasures, as well as surge manufacturing capacity if required. Several of the medical countermeasures supplied under these agreements are manufactured at Emergent's Health Canada–licensed facility in Canada, reinforcing domestic production capacity for critical health security assets, supporting highly skilled biomanufacturing jobs, and strengthening Canada's capability to respond to biological threats.

Emergent specializes in developing, manufacturing and supplying medical countermeasures for national security and health preparedness through its network of USMCA-compliant facilities. Emergent offers partners an innovative supply model through which it produces drug substance on a rolling basis with annual conversion to finished drug product. This approach strengthens customer preparedness, supports secure supply chains and ensures that inventory can be rapidly converted and deployed as threats evolve. These products support how governments respond to emergencies and help protect the public from potential threats.

These procurements are an example of how defence and public health agencies can collectively ensure preparedness for the threats of today. This effort to stockpile critical medical countermeasures demonstrates Canada's leadership in international health preparedness.

“Health security is an essential pillar of Canada's national security. Protecting Canadians from biological threats requires the same vigilance, preparedness, and strategic foresight that we apply across our defence posture. Canada's new Defence Industrial Strategy reinforces this commitment by identifying medical countermeasures as a key sovereign capability and by directing targeted investments to strengthen domestic biodefence capacity. By strengthening our national stockpiles and partnering with trusted Canadian suppliers, we continue to build a more resilient, self‐reliant health security ecosystem that protects our forces, our communities, and our sovereignty now and into the future,” said Major General Scott Malcolm, Surgeon General, Canadian Armed Forces.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Department of National Defence as they implement a forward looking, strategic preparedness framework, serving as a model of best practices in health preparedness,” said Dr. Chris Sinclair, vice president and head of global preparedness at Emergent.“Through innovative supply models, long-term public-private collaboration, and coordination across government agencies, Canada is able to strengthen its approach to public health preparedness and national security.”

