Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sun Communities, Inc. To Present At The Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference


2026-02-26 04:17:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, MI, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the“Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today announced that Charles Young, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar section of the Company's website at: A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 513 developed properties comprising approximately 178,650 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:
Sun Communities Investor Relations Team
...
(248) 208-2500


MENAFN26022026004107003653ID1110796149



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search