Orthopediatrics Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|19,556
|$
|43,820
|Restricted cash
|2,064
|1,957
|Short-term investments
|41,295
|25,013
|Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,501 and $1,145, respectively
|53,838
|42,357
|Inventories, net
|133,790
|117,005
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,876
|7,021
|Total current assets
|256,419
|237,173
|Property and equipment, net
|49,555
|50,596
|Other assets:
|Amortizable intangible assets, net
|64,802
|64,427
|Goodwill
|109,269
|93,844
|Other intangible assets
|12,909
|16,752
|Other non-current assets
|15,676
|10,417
|Total other assets
|202,656
|185,440
|Total assets
|$
|508,630
|$
|473,209
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable - trade
|18,786
|8,908
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|13,693
|13,888
|Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate
|170
|160
|Current portion of acquisition installment payable
|2,194
|1,347
|Other current liabilities
|11,354
|9,659
|Total current liabilities
|46,197
|33,962
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term term loan
|48,189
|23,957
|Long-term convertible note
|48,486
|47,913
|Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion
|283
|451
|Other long-term debt, net of current portion
|2,862
|635
|Acquisition installment payable, net of current portion
|2,898
|2,452
|Deferred income taxes
|3,582
|3,381
|Other long-term liabilities
|9,537
|5,892
|Total long-term liabilities
|115,837
|84,681
|Total liabilities
|162,034
|118,643
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 25,093,792 shares and 24,217,508 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|622,325
|600,897
|Accumulated deficit
|(275,212
|)
|(235,564
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(523
|)
|(10,773
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|346,596
|354,566
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|508,630
|$
|473,209
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|61,605
|$
|52,667
|$
|236,348
|$
|204,727
|Cost of revenue
|16,499
|17,102
|63,687
|56,129
|Gross profit
|45,106
|35,565
|172,661
|148,598
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|18,399
|16,784
|72,726
|64,296
|General and administrative
|29,954
|24,431
|119,832
|102,789
|Intangible asset impairment
|2,370
|1,836
|4,638
|1,836
|Restructuring
|296
|3,653
|5,601
|3,653
|Research and development
|2,259
|2,916
|9,102
|11,034
|Total operating expenses
|53,278
|49,620
|211,899
|183,608
|Operating loss
|(8,172
|)
|(14,055
|)
|(39,238
|)
|(35,010
|)
|Other expenses (income):
|Interest expense (income), net
|1,932
|1,319
|5,996
|2,621
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|3,230
|Other expense (income)
|(341
|)
|1,035
|(6,046
|)
|1,068
|Total other expenses (income), net
|1,591
|2,354
|(50
|)
|6,919
|Net loss before income taxes
|(9,763
|)
|(16,409
|)
|(39,188
|)
|(41,929
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|340
|(340
|)
|460
|(4,107
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(10,103
|)
|$
|(16,069
|)
|$
|(39,648
|)
|$
|(37,822
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|23,575,945
|23,171,662
|23,459,425
|23,077,704
|Diluted
|23,575,945
|23,171,662
|23,459,425
|23,077,704
|Net loss per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.64
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.64
|)
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(39,648
|)
|$
|(37,822
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments
|6,512
|1,836
|Depreciation and amortization
|21,119
|19,080
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|3,230
|Stock-based compensation
|17,778
|13,548
|Accretion of acquisition installment payable
|89
|661
|Deferred income taxes
|(153
|)
|(4,736
|)
|Non-cash other
|244
|90
|Changes in certain operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable - trade
|(9,366
|)
|(4,749
|)
|Inventories
|(8,469
|)
|(13,197
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|414
|(1,561
|)
|Accounts payable - trade
|8,167
|(4,280
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,248
|537
|Other
|(2,786
|)
|315
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,851
|)
|(27,048
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of Boston O&P, net of cash acquired
|-
|(20,225
|)
|Other acquisitions, including clinics, net of cash acquired
|(15,502
|)
|(2,882
|)
|Sale of short-term marketable securities
|-
|49,855
|Purchase of short-term marketable securities
|(15,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Investment in private companies and purchases of licenses
|(2,017
|)
|(647
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,110
|)
|(14,263
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(43,629
|)
|(13,162
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|25,000
|73,533
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(3,407
|)
|Installment payment for ApiFix
|-
|(2,250
|)
|Installment payment for MedTech
|-
|(1,250
|)
|Payments on mortgage notes
|(158
|)
|(152
|)
|Payments on clinic acquisition notes
|(867
|)
|(1,108
|)
|Payment on debt
|-
|(12,231
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|23,975
|53,135
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|348
|(175
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(24,157
|)
|12,750
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
|45,777
|33,027
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|21,620
|$
|45,777
|2025
|2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|6,516
|$
|2,752
|Transfer of instruments between property and equipment and inventory
|$
|279
|$
|420
|Issuance of common shares for ApiFix installment
|$
|-
|$
|6,929
|Issuance of common shares for MedTech installment
|$
|226
|$
|133
|Issuance of common shares in connection with Boston O&P acquisition
|$
|233
|$
|-
|Issuance of common shares to settle an obligation with a vendor
|$
|1,261
|$
|-
|Issuance of common shares to acquire a distributor
|$
|250
|$
|-
|Capital contribution associated with reclassification of MedTech liability to equity
|$
|2,062
|$
|-
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|Product sales by geographic location:
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|U.S.
|$
|48,646
|$
|42,894
|$
|186,403
|$
|161,163
|International
|12,959
|9,773
|49,945
|43,564
|Total
|$
|61,605
|$
|52,667
|$
|236,348
|$
|204,727
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|Product sales by category:
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Trauma and deformity
|$
|42,637
|$
|36,409
|$
|166,301
|$
|145,126
|Scoliosis
|17,600
|15,632
|66,047
|55,153
|Sports medicine/other
|1,368
|626
|4,000
|4,448
|Total
|$
|61,605
|$
|52,667
|$
|236,348
|$
|204,727
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(10,103
|)
|$
|(16,069
|)
|$
|(39,648
|)
|$
|(37,822
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,932
|1,319
|5,996
|2,621
|Other expense (income), net
|(341
|)
|1,035
|(6,046
|)
|1,068
|Income tax benefit
|340
|(340
|)
|460
|(4,107
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,731
|3,993
|21,248
|19,080
|Intangible asset impairment
|2,370
|1,836
|4,638
|1,836
|Stock-based compensation
|3,063
|3,888
|16,425
|13,548
|Restructuring charges
|296
|3,653
|5,601
|3,653
|Tariffs
|405
|-
|1,359
|-
|European Union Medical Device Regulation fees
|-
|1,386
|110
|1,386
|Acquisition related costs
|1,745
|1,762
|4,277
|2,266
|MidCap financing termination fees
|-
|-
|-
|3,230
|Minimum purchase commitment cost
|(621
|)
|560
|339
|1,760
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,817
|$
|3,023
|$
|14,759
|$
|8,519
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP
ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Loss per share, diluted (GAAP)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.64
|)
|Accretion of interest attributable to acquisition installment payable
|-
|-
|-
|0.02
|Intangible asset impairment
|0.10
|0.08
|0.20
|0.08
|Restructuring charges
|0.01
|0.16
|0.24
|0.16
|Tariffs
|0.02
|-
|0.06
|-
|European Union Medical Device Regulation fees
|-
|0.06
|-
|0.06
|Acquisition related costs
|0.07
|0.08
|0.18
|0.10
|MidCap financing termination fees
|-
|-
|-
|0.14
|Minimum purchase commitment cost
|(0.03
|)
|0.02
|0.01
|0.08
|Adjusted loss per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
