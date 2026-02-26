Rocket Lab Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results, Posts Record Quarterly Revenue Of $180M, Record Annual Revenue Of $602M, Delivering Annual Growth Of 38% And Growing Backlog 73% Year-On-Year To $1.85B
| ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Product revenues
|$
|94,046
|$
|84,003
|$
|371,617
|$
|289,851
|Service revenues
|85,606
|48,385
|230,182
|146,363
|Total revenues
|179,652
|132,388
|601,799
|436,214
|Cost of revenues:
|Cost of product revenues
|64,446
|60,620
|252,848
|213,835
|Cost of service revenues
|46,974
|34,951
|141,770
|106,230
|Total cost of revenues
|111,420
|95,571
|394,618
|320,065
|Gross profit
|68,232
|36,817
|207,181
|116,149
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development, net
|78,779
|48,255
|270,716
|174,394
|Selling, general and administrative
|40,495
|40,111
|165,303
|131,556
|Total operating expenses
|119,274
|88,366
|436,019
|305,950
|Operating loss
|(51,042
|)
|(51,549
|)
|(228,838
|)
|(189,801
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(5,019
|)
|(6,714
|)
|(26,489
|)
|(26,179
|)
|Interest income
|9,589
|4,936
|25,512
|22,225
|(Loss) gain on foreign exchange
|(228
|)
|378
|(463
|)
|(87
|)
|Other income, net
|5,056
|1,279
|4,381
|4,431
|Total other income (expense), net
|9,398
|(121
|)
|2,941
|390
|Loss before income taxes
|(41,644
|)
|(51,670
|)
|(225,897
|)
|(189,411
|)
|(Provision) benefit for income taxes
|(11,278
|)
|(675
|)
|27,688
|(764
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(52,922
|)
|$
|(52,345
|)
|$
|(198,209
|)
|$
|(190,175
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab Corporation:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|572,518,399
|501,748,897
|530,664,781
|495,929,861
| ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|828,660
|$
|271,042
|Marketable securities, current
|187,917
|147,948
|Accounts receivable, net
|39,001
|36,440
|Contract assets
|61,606
|63,108
|Inventories
|158,407
|119,074
|Prepaids and other current assets
|89,953
|55,009
|Total current assets
|1,365,544
|692,621
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|319,473
|194,838
|Intangible assets, net
|224,746
|58,637
|Goodwill
|205,750
|71,020
|Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|90,371
|53,664
|Right-of-use assets - finance leases
|13,895
|14,396
|Marketable securities, non-current
|82,247
|60,686
|Restricted cash
|4,885
|4,260
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|1,895
|3,010
|Other non-current assets
|15,672
|31,210
|Total assets
|$
|2,324,478
|$
|1,184,342
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables
|$
|72,699
|$
|53,059
|Accrued expenses
|19,299
|19,460
|Employee benefits payable
|25,803
|20,847
|Contract liabilities
|195,438
|216,160
|Current installments of long-term borrowings
|-
|12,045
|Other current liabilities
|21,237
|17,954
|Total current liabilities
|334,476
|339,525
|Non-current liabilities:
|Convertible senior notes, net
|152,395
|345,392
|Long-term borrowings, net, excluding current installments
|1,716
|44,049
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|85,191
|51,965
|Non-current finance lease liabilities
|14,653
|14,970
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,241
|891
|Other non-current liabilities
|12,952
|5,097
|Total liabilities
|602,624
|801,889
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 45,951,250 and 0 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued shares: 589,525,802 and 504,453,785 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; outstanding shares 543,574,552 and 504,453,785 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|54
|50
|Treasury stock, at cost; shares: 45,951,250 and 0 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,735,669
|1,198,909
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,011,910
|)
|(813,701
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,964
|)
|(2,805
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,721,854
|382,453
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,324,478
|$
|1,184,342
| ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(198,209
|)
|$
|(190,175
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|43,935
|33,655
|Stock-based compensation expense
|71,099
|56,816
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|2,613
|(2,828
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt
|5,926
|1,330
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|3,140
|3,091
|Noncash lease expense
|8,288
|5,951
|Change in the fair value of contingent consideration
|(10,624
|)
|(218
|)
|Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount
|(2,245
|)
|(2,901
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(30,667
|)
|599
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|667
|(1,428
|)
|Contract assets
|2,296
|(50,161
|)
|Inventories
|(39,885
|)
|(12,398
|)
|Prepaids and other current assets
|(15,460
|)
|7,591
|Other non-current assets
|15,834
|(12,922
|)
|Trade payables
|10,220
|24,800
|Accrued expenses
|(1,931
|)
|9,086
|Employee benefits payable
|1,523
|5,304
|Contract liabilities
|(21,606
|)
|76,865
|Other current liabilities
|849
|3,249
|Non-current lease liabilities
|(11,507
|)
|(6,405
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|223
|2,209
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(165,521
|)
|(48,890
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, equipment and software
|(156,285
|)
|(67,093
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of assets, net
|397
|12,542
|Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of acquired cash
|(132,441
|)
|-
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(275,319
|)
|(162,161
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|212,868
|116,242
|Sale of marketable securities
|3,383
|2,143
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(347,397
|)
|(98,327
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from ATM Equity Offerings
|1,146,057
|-
|Issuance costs related to ATM Equity Offerings
|(26,514
|)
|-
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|2,572
|3,507
|Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|11,047
|5,683
|Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes
|113,346
|35,254
|Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units
|(113,487
|)
|(35,336
|)
|Finance lease principal payments
|(268
|)
|(329
|)
|Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes
|-
|(43,168
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
|-
|355,000
|Proceeds from secured term loan
|26,716
|-
|Repayments on secured term loans
|(87,920
|)
|(51,724
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(278
|)
|(12,205
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,071,271
|256,682
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(110
|)
|(597
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|558,243
|108,868
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|275,302
|166,434
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|833,545
|$
|275,302
ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands)
The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|NET LOSS
|$
|(52,922
|)
|$
|(52,345
|)
|$
|(198,209
|)
|$
|(190,175
|)
|Depreciation
|7,308
|5,854
|25,369
|20,367
|Amortization
|7,436
|3,285
|18,566
|13,288
|Stock-based compensation expense
|18,205
|16,872
|71,099
|56,816
|Transaction costs
|767
|2,187
|12,271
|2,594
|Interest expense
|5,019
|6,714
|26,489
|26,179
|Interest income
|(9,589
|)
|(4,936
|)
|(25,512
|)
|(22,225
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(10,624
|)
|-
|(10,624
|)
|(218
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|11,278
|675
|(27,688
|)
|764
|Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|228
|(378
|)
|463
|87
|Accretion of marketable securities and cash equivalents purchased at a discount
|(658
|)
|(650
|)
|(2,468
|)
|(2,922
|)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|257
|(472
|)
|2,613
|(2,828
|)
|Employee retention credit
|-
|-
|515
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|5,926
|-
|5,926
|1,330
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|$
|(17,369
|)
|$
|(23,194
|)
|$
|(101,190
|)
|$
|(96,943
|)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Gross profit
|$
|68,232
|$
|36,817
|$
|207,181
|$
|116,149
|Stock-based compensation
|5,282
|6,452
|17,633
|16,657
|Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
|6,069
|1,751
|13,841
|6,998
|Employee retention credit
|-
|-
|278
|-
|Non-GAAP Gross profit
|$
|79,583
|$
|45,020
|$
|238,933
|$
|139,804
|Non-GAAP Gross margin
|44.3
|%
|34.0
|%
|39.7
|%
|32.0
|%
|GAAP Research and development, net
|$
|78,779
|$
|48,255
|$
|270,716
|$
|174,394
|Stock-based compensation
|(6,017
|)
|(1,966
|)
|(22,072
|)
|(15,626
|)
|Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
|-
|(226
|)
|(329
|)
|(912
|)
|Employee retention credit
|-
|-
|(88
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP Research and development, net
|$
|72,762
|$
|46,063
|$
|248,227
|$
|157,856
|GAAP Selling, general and administrative
|$
|40,495
|$
|40,111
|$
|165,303
|$
|131,556
|Stock-based compensation
|(6,906
|)
|(8,454
|)
|(31,394
|)
|(24,533
|)
|Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
|(1,096
|)
|(1,046
|)
|(3,346
|)
|(4,320
|)
|Transaction costs
|(767
|)
|(2,187
|)
|(12,271
|)
|(2,594
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|218
|Employee retention credit
|-
|-
|(149
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative
|$
|31,726
|$
|28,424
|$
|118,143
|$
|100,327
|GAAP Operating expenses
|$
|119,274
|$
|88,366
|$
|436,019
|$
|305,950
|Stock-based compensation
|(12,923
|)
|(10,420
|)
|(53,466
|)
|(40,159
|)
|Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
|(1,096
|)
|(1,272
|)
|(3,675
|)
|(5,232
|)
|Transaction costs
|(767
|)
|(2,187
|)
|(12,271
|)
|(2,594
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|218
|Employee retention credit
|-
|-
|(237
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP Operating expenses
|$
|104,488
|$
|74,487
|$
|366,370
|$
|258,183
|GAAP Operating loss
|$
|(51,042
|)
|$
|(51,549
|)
|$
|(228,838
|)
|$
|(189,801
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|26,137
|22,082
|101,401
|71,422
|Non-GAAP Operating loss
|$
|(24,905
|)
|$
|(29,467
|)
|$
|(127,437
|)
|$
|(118,379
|)
|GAAP Total other income (expense), net
|$
|9,398
|$
|(121
|)
|$
|2,941
|$
|390
|Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|228
|(378
|)
|463
|87
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|257
|(472
|)
|2,613
|(2,828
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|5,926
|-
|5,926
|1,330
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(10,624
|)
|-
|(10,624
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net
|$
|5,185
|$
|(971
|)
|$
|1,319
|$
|(1,021
|)
