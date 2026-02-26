Rocket Lab Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results, Posts Record Quarterly Revenue Of $180M, Record Annual Revenue Of $602M, Delivering Annual Growth Of 38% And Growing Backlog 73% Year-On-Year To $1.85B

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab”,“the Company”,“we,”“us,” or“our”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said:“2026 was a record-breaking year for Rocket Lab financially and operationally. We delivered record quarterly revenue of $180 million, which brought our full year revenue to a record $602 million, representing 38% growth year on year. We reached a new annual launch record, flying 21 missions across Electron and HASTE with a 100% success rate for the year, and also reached significant qualification milestones in the development of Neutron, our new medium-lift launch vehicle. At the same time we were awarded Rocket Lab's largest single contract to date, an $816 million contract from the Space Development Agency to design and manufacture 18 satellites for the Tracking Layer Tranche 3 program under the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It was also the quarter in which two spacecraft we built for NASA and the University of California Berkeley were successfully launched toward Mars for the historic ESCAPADE mission, proving Rocket Lab can deliver decadal class science missions on rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost of traditional interplanetary programs. We ended the year with a record $1.85 billion in backlog, representing 73% year-on-year growth, a figure we look forward to building upon in 2026.”

Business Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2025, plus updates since December 31, 2025.



Launched seven missions in Q4 2025, a new quarterly record, and also achieved a new annual launch record with 21 Electron missions flown in 2025 with 100% mission success. Three of these 2025 launches were HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) missions delivering hypersonic suborbital test launch capability, a key priority for the Department of War needed to support initiatives such as Golden Dome.

Signed more than 30 new launch contracts in 2025 with a diverse customer base spanning U.S. national defense and security, commercial constellations, and new and returning customers.

Awarded $816m prime contract by the Space Development Agency to design and build a constellation of 18 advanced missile warning, tracking, and defense spacecraft. The contract further cements Rocket Lab's position as the disruptive and preferred new prime, winning contracts historically reserved for legacy aerospace contractors.

Twin spacecraft designed, built, and operated by Rocket Lab were successfully launched for NASA and University of California Berkeley's ESCAPADE mission to Mars.

Completed production of LOXSAT, an advanced spacecraft designed and built by Rocket Lab to enable an on-orbit cryogenic fueling demonstration for NASA.

Introduced new advanced silicon solar arrays to power gigawatt-scale space-based data centers spanning kilometers in orbit, harnessing infinitely abundant solar energy to support surging A.I. and compute demand on Earth.

Acquired Optical Support Inc, a leader in design and manufacture of custom, high-precision optical and optomechanical instruments. It's the latest move in Rocket Lab's vertically integration strategy, bringing high-performance optical payload technology into the Company to unlock high value national security and commercial spacecraft opportunities.

Acquired Precision Components Limited, expanding Rocket Lab's high volume, precision manufacturing capabilities.

Selected by the Missile Defense Agency for the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program, positioning Rocket Lab to compete for future launch and space systems contracts up to a total of $151 billion to deliver capabilities to the warfighter with increased agility.

Welcomed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to Rocket Lab's Engine Development Complex in Long Beach as part of the Arsenal of Freedom Tour, highlighting the critical support Rocket Lab provides for defense and national security priorities.

Successfully qualified Neutron's Hungry Hippo fairing and delivered it to the Assembly and Integration Complex in Virginia ready for final integration and end-to-end systems testing.

Completed successful qualification for Neutron's thrust structure and entered qualification phase for the interstage, both critical development milestones for the Neutron development program. Updated the Neutron development schedule following the stage 1 tank test failure, with Neutron's first launch now targeted for Q4 2026.



First Quarter 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab expects:



Revenue between $185 million and $200 million.

GAAP Gross Margins between 34% and 36%.

Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 39% and 41%.

GAAP Operating Expenses between $120 million and $126 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $106 million and $112 million.

Interest Income, net $8.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $21 million and $27 million. Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding of 605 million, including approximately 46 million of Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Shares.

See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q1 2026 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $16 million to $18 million in Q1 2026.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the first quarter of 2026, launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development and anticipated timeline to launch, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“plan,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), accessible on the SEC's website at and the Investor Relations section of our website at , which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.