Zumiez Inc. To Report Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LYNNWOOD, Wash., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link ( Registration Link

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 31, 2026, we operated 719 stores, including 561 in the United States, 45 in Canada, 85 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez, and

Company Contact:

Darin White

VP of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200