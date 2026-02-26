Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces New Share Repurchase Program
The Company believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and the Board of Directors has authorized this initiative because, in the Board's opinion, the proposed repurchase of common shares constitutes an appropriate use of Epsilon's funds, and the repurchase of its common shares is one way of creating shareholder value.
Repurchases will be made from time to time through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Market. The price paid for the common shares will be, subject to applicable securities laws, the prevailing market price of such common shares on the NASDAQ Global Market at the time of such purchase. The Company intends to fund the purchase out of available cash and does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program.
The Company also announced a new Corporate Presentation, dated January 2026, which is available on the Company's website.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment