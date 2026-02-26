OPKO Health Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Business Highlights And Financial Results
|For the three months ended March 31, 2026
|For the year ended December 31, 2026
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Revenue
|Services revenue
|$
|71
|$
|75
|$
|300
|$
|312
|Product revenue
|38
|45
|160
|170
|IP and other revenue
|15
|20
|70
|80
|Total revenues
|125
|140
|530
|560
|Included in revenue
|Pfizer profit share
|5
|6
|34
|37
|BARDA contract
|7
|9
|18
|22
|Total costs and expenses
|170
|180
|725
|750
|R&D included in costs and expenses
|30
|32
|125
|135
Conference Call and Webcast Information
OPKO's senior management will provide a business update, discuss fourth quarter financial results, provide financial guidance and answer questions during a conference call and live audio webcast today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call here. Callers who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing 833-630-0584 (U.S.) or 412-317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed at OPKO's Investor Relations page and here.
A telephone replay will be available until March 5, 2026, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 2367034. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call here.
About OPKO Health
OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise, and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected financial performance and expectations regarding the market for and sales of our products, whether the collaboration with Regeneron will be successful and whether we will receive milestone payments and/or royalties as a result of that collaboration, whether the remaining BioReference business will become profitable, whether we will be able to submit Investigational New Drug applications for the oral and subcutaneous forms of GLP-1/glucagon and GLP-2 tablet and the timing of those submissions, whether we will have a successful collaboration with Entera, whether our product development efforts will be successful and whether the expected benefits of our products will be realized, including whether the data for MDX2004 will be positive, whether preclinical data will be indicative of clinical data should any of our preclinical programs progress into clinical development, whether the trial for MDX2001 and EBV will continue to progress and whether the data will be positive for all trials, including the EBV Vaccine trial, whether we will receive additional funding from BARDA, whether the relationship with our commercial and strategic partners will be successful, whether our commercial and strategic partners will be able to commercialize our products and successfully utilize our technologies, whether our partner will be able to continue to successfully commercialize NGENLA and the NGENLA profits will provide adequate upside, whether we will continue to repurchase shares under a buyback program, our ability to market and sell any of our products in development, whether we will continue to successfully advance products in our pipeline and whether they can be commercialized, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading“Risk Factors” in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the continuation and success of our relationship with our commercial partners, liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.
Contacts:
Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
...
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
...
-Tables to Follow-
|OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Summary of Revenues
|(in millions)
|Unaudited
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the twelve months ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Diagnostics revenue
|Core diagnostics
|$
|64.1
|$
|70.8
|$
|273.5
|$
|274.6
|4Kscore Test
|7.0
|6.0
|27.1
|23.9
|Divested revenue
|-
|26.3
|69.7
|182.2
|Service revenue subtotal
|71.1
|103.1
|370.3
|480.7
|Pharmaceutical revenue
|International operations
|34.7
|28.3
|127.1
|126.3
|Rayaldee
|8.8
|9.1
|29.8
|28.8
|Revenue from products subtotal
|43.7
|37.4
|156.9
|155.1
| Pfizer milestone, royalty and profit
sharing, and cost sharing
|12.5
|9.6
|31.9
|30.0
|BARDA
|6.9
|11.0
|28.5
|23.8
|Merck
|-
|12.5
|-
|12.5
|Regeneron
|7.2
|-
|7.2
|-
|Other royalties and milestones
|7.1
|10.0
|12.1
|11.0
| Revenue from transfer of intellectual
property and other subtotal
|33.7
|43.1
|79.7
|77.3
|Total pharmaceutical revenue
|77.4
|80.5
|236.6
|232.4
|Total revenues
|$
|148.5
|$
|183.6
|$
|606.9
|$
|713.1
|OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions)
|Unaudited
|As of
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents, and current restricted cash
|$
|369.1
|$
|431.9
|Accounts receivable, net
|90.3
|118.0
|Inventory, net
|65.8
|56.8
|Other current assets
|56.7
|55.4
|Total current assets
|581.9
|662.1
|In-process research and development and goodwill
|679.3
|724.3
|Other assets
|670.7
|813.8
|Total Assets
|$
|1,931.9
|$
|2,200.2
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Accounts payable
|$
|41.1
|$
|47.1
|Accrued expenses
|84.4
|118.4
|Current portion of convertible notes
|0.0
|0.2
|Other current liabilities
|21.1
|27.4
|Total current liabilities
|146.6
|193.1
|Long-term portion of convertible notes
|85.0
|173.6
|Senior secured notes
|246.4
|245.6
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|126.3
|140.8
| Other long-term liabilities, principally leases,
and lines of credit
|
59.6
|
81.7
|Total Liabilities
|663.9
|834.8
|Equity
|1,268.0
|1,365.4
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|1,931.9
|$
|2,200.2
|OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Unaudited
| For the three months ended
December 31,
| For the twelve months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Revenue from services
|$
|71.1
|$
|103.1
|$
|370.3
|$
|480.7
|Revenue from products
|43.7
|37.4
|156.9
|155.1
|Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other
|
33.7
|
43.1
|
79.7
|
77.3
|Total revenues
|148.5
|183.6
|606.9
|713.1
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of service revenues
|60.0
|76.3
|307.4
|402.1
|Cost of product revenues
|24.4
|22.7
|93.6
|92.5
|Selling, general, and administrative
|50.5
|67.0
|223.0
|304.2
|Research and development
|32.8
|30.4
|124.0
|105.2
|Amortization of intangible assets
|19.1
|20.3
|77.9
|82.7
|Gain on sale of assets
|0.0
|0.0
|(101.6
|)
|(121.5
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|186.8
|216.7
|724.3
|865.2
|Operating loss
|(38.3
|)
|(33.1
|)
|(117.4
|)
|(152.1
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(8.6
|)
|68.0
|(124.0
|)
|141.7
|(Loss) income before income taxes and investment losses
|
(46.9
|)
|
34.9
|
(241.4
|
)
|
(10.4
|
)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|15.7
|(20.9
|)
|15.7
|(42.8
|)
|(Loss) income before investment losses
|(31.2
|)
|14.0
|(225.7
|)
|(53.2
|)
|Loss from investments in investees
|(0.1
|)
|(0.0
|)
|(0.0
|)
|(0.0
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(31.3
|)
|$
|14.0
|$
|(225.7
|)
|$
|(53.2
|)
| (loss) income per share,
basic
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.02
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
| (loss) income per share,
diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.01
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|765,519,363
|676,788,895
|
751,132,891
|
694,019,535
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|765,519,363
|951,837,287
|
751,132,891
|
594,019,535
