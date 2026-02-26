Rocket Lab Secures Latest Multi-Launch Contract With Blacksky For 4X Dedicated Electron Missions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or“the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed another multi-launch deal with real-time space-based intelligence company BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) – further expanding Rocket Lab's service as the primary launch provider deploying BlackSky's advanced, AI-enabled Gen-3 Earth observation constellation.

The multi-launch deal secures four new dedicated Electron launches, bringing the total number of Electron launches for BlackSky since 2019 to 17, and making Rocket Lab the single most prolific launch provider to BlackSky globally. Rocket Lab's Advanced Lightband separation systems will be integrated into each mission, ensuring the safe on-orbit separation of their spacecraft from the rocket, and demonstrating vertically integrated synergy across Rocket Lab's launch and space systems businesses.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says:“Long-term partnerships like these are built on reliability and execution, and with Electron's stellar record and our team's sought-after launch service, we're proud to keep delivering streamlined access to space for BlackSky with these newly signed missions and upcoming launches already on contract.”

BlackSky CEO, Brian O'Toole, says:“Rocket Lab's agile pre-launch integration support and precise orbital insertions have aided BlackSky's ability to deliver value with each launch. With BlackSky's rapid commissioning process customers no longer have to wait the months typically associated with traditional commissioning timelines to access capacity from newly launched on-orbit assets. This new contract with Rocket Lab will help increase Gen-3 on orbit capacity as we continue to provide our customers dependable, flexible access to timely space-based intelligence at disruptive speed, economics and clarity.”

High demand from commercial, civil, and defense customers for dedicated Electron launch services continues in 2026 off the back of a record year of 21 launches in 2025.

