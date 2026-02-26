Applied Optoelectronics Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

“We are pleased to deliver record fourth quarter results that were in line with or better than our expectations, and which capped off the strongest year in our company's history,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our results were driven by broad-based demand in both our CATV and datacenter businesses. We have considerable momentum entering 2026, and we believe we are well positioned to accelerate our growth this year.”

“We generated significant revenue growth while expanding our gross margins this year,” said Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.“We made tangible progress during the quarter on expanding our manufacturing capacity, which is a critical step as we prepare for higher-volume production of our next generation datacenter products. We believe we are well positioned for sustained growth and the capital investments underway are expected to fundamentally strengthen the company as we execute on the strong demand we see.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary



GAAP revenue was $134.3 million, compared with $100.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $118.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.



GAAP gross margin was 31.2%, compared with 28.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 28.0% in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.4%, compared with 28.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 31.0% in the third quarter of 2025.



GAAP net loss was $2.0 million, or $0.03 per basic share, compared with net loss of $119.7 million, or $2.60 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a net loss of $17.9 million, or $0.28 per basic share in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.09 per basic share in the third quarter of 2025.



Full Year 2025 Financial Summary



GAAP revenue was $455.7 million, compared with $249.4 million in 2024.

GAAP gross margin was 30.0%, compared with 24.8% in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 30.9% compared to 25.1% in 2024.

GAAP net loss was $38.2 million, or $0.64 per basic share, compared with net loss of $186.7 million, or $4.50 per basic share in 2024. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.7 million, or $0.26 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $32.7 million, or $0.79 per basic share in 2024.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2026 Business Outlook (+)

For first quarter of 2026, the company currently expects:



Revenue in the range of $150 million to $165 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29% to 31%. Non-GAAP net income in the range of a loss of $7.0 million to a loss of $0.3 million, and non-GAAP income per share in the range of a loss of $0.09 to breakeven using approximately 76.4 million shares.



(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

