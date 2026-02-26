ROHM Strengthens Supply Capability For Gan Power Devices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining TSMC's Process Technology to Build and End-to-End, In-Group Production System

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Co., Ltd. (hereinafter“ROHM”) today announced it has decided to integrate its own development and manufacturing technologies for GaN power devices with the process technology of TSMC, with which ROHM has an ongoing partnership, to establish an end-to-end production system within the ROHM Group. By licensing TSMC GaN technology, ROHM will strengthen its supply capability to meet growing demand for GaN in applications such as AI servers and electric vehicles.

GaN power devices offer excellent high-voltage and high-frequency performance, helping to improve efficiency and reduce size in a wide range of applications, and are already used in consumer products such as AC adapters. Adoption is also expanding in high-voltage applications such as power units for AI servers and on-board chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), and demand is expected to continue growing.

ROHM began developing GaN power devices at an early stage and established a mass-production system for 150V GaN at ROHM Hamamatsu in March 2022. In the mid-power range, ROHM has built its supply structure while advancing external collaborations. One of the key partners in this effort has been TSMC: ROHM has adopted a 650V GaN process since 2023, and in December 2024, the two companies entered into a partnership related to automotive GaN*1, further deepening their collaboration.

This latest integration represents an evolution of that partnership. Under a newly concluded license agreement, TSMC's process technology will be transferred to ROHM Hamamatsu. ROHM aims to establish the production system in 2027 to meet expanding demand in applications such as AI servers.

Upon completion of the technology transfer, ROHM and TSMC will amicably conclude their automotive GaN partnership. At the same time, the two companies will continue to strengthen collaboration for higher efficiency and more compact power supply systems.

ROHM's EcoGaNTM

ROHM's brand name for GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

The EcoGaNTM series has been adopted in consumer and industrial equipment, such as Innergie's 45W AC adapter“C4 Duo” (a brand of Delta Electronics, Inc.) in 2023*2, and power supplies for AI servers from Murata Power Solutions (a Murata Manufacturing Group company) in 2024*3.

・EcoGaNTM is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

ROHM's EcoGaN Brand for GaN Devices

