Crossamerica Partners Files 2025 Annual Report On Form 10-K

ALLENTOWN, PA, February 26, 2026 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) on February 25, 2026, has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through a link on the Partnership's website at or on the SEC's website at.

The Partnership's unitholders may request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements. Requests should be submitted at or by contacting investor relations at 610-625-8000.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,000 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit .

