NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026 AT $.10 PER SHARE
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on its common stock, payable on March 26, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026.
Bryan A. Hanley
NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
