United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Stock

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 26, 2026 -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (the"Company"), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026.

About United Community

United Community Banks, Inc. is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. United Community has also been recognized nine consecutive years by American Banker as one of the“Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.

