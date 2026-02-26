403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Holds Emergency Meeting On Israeli Occupation Violations In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the level of foreign ministers commenced an emergency meeting in Jeddah Thursday with the participation of the State of Kuwait to discuss the recent Israeli moves to deepen annexation of the West Bank.
The meeting aims to coordinate stances and explore ways to confront these invalid decisions and measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities.
The Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting is headed by the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Jeddah and its Permanent Representative to the OIC, Yousef Al-Tunaib.
The delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs includes the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammed Al-Omairi, and Counselor Hadi Al-Subaie.
The delegation from the Kuwaiti Mission to the OIC also includes the Deputy Permanent Representative, Counselor Turki Al-Daihani, and Diplomatic Attachأ© Abdullah Al-Wagyan. (end)
fn
The meeting aims to coordinate stances and explore ways to confront these invalid decisions and measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities.
The Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting is headed by the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Jeddah and its Permanent Representative to the OIC, Yousef Al-Tunaib.
The delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs includes the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammed Al-Omairi, and Counselor Hadi Al-Subaie.
The delegation from the Kuwaiti Mission to the OIC also includes the Deputy Permanent Representative, Counselor Turki Al-Daihani, and Diplomatic Attachأ© Abdullah Al-Wagyan. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment