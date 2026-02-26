403
US House Democrats To Force Vote On Iran War Powers Resolution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- US House Democratic leadership and key ranking members announced on Thursday their intention to force a vote on a bipartisan Iran War Powers Resolution when Congress reconvenes next week.
In a joint statement, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, alongside Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and several Ranking Members-including Gregory Meeks (Foreign Affairs) and Adam Smith (Armed Services)-confirmed they will compel a vote on the Khanna-Massie resolution.
The proposed legislation seeks to reassert Congressional authority by requiring the President to obtain explicit authorization before utilizing military force against Iran. The leadership described the Iranian regime as "brutal and destabilizing" but warned that undertaking a "war of choice" without a clear understanding of the risks to servicemembers and the potential for regional escalation would be "reckless."
"We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress," the statement read, adding that the vote will provide an opportunity for every Member to go on the record regarding military action absent legislative approval.
The move comes amid heightened regional tensions and a significant US military buildup in the Middle East, as lawmakers seek to balance executive action with the constitutional mandate of the US House of Representatives. (end)
