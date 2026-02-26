Mexico's Bimbo Hits Record Revenue But Profit Drops 8%

Grupo Bimbo (BMV: BIMBOA), the world's largest bakery company, reported Q4 2025 net sales of MXN 108,688 million ($5.4B), a decline of 1.5% year-on-year from the record MXN 110,312 million in Q4 2024. Net income rose 1.2% to MXN 3,158 million ($156M), ending eleven consecutive quarters of profit contraction - a modest but symbolically important turning point for a company that has been investing heavily in its North America transformation.

For the full year, revenue reached a record MXN 426,952 million ($21B), up 4.6% - or 1.6% stripping out favorable currency conversion and M&A effects. Adjusted EBITDA hit a record MXN 59,456 million ($2.9B), expanding the margin 30 basis points to 13.9%, the second-highest in Bimbo's 80-year history. However, net income fell 8.1% to MXN 11,133 million ($549M), squeezed by a 20.6% increase in financing costs and a 20.8% rise in income taxes.

The stock trades at MXN 66.34 ($3.27), carrying a P/E of 24.4x - a significant premium to its five-year average of 20.2x, reflecting the compressed earnings base. Analyst consensus is Neutral with an average price target of MXN 68.33, implying just 3% upside. Barclays recently upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight, while the broader analyst pool remains evenly split with four buys and four sells.

North America remains the defining strategic challenge. The region generated MXN 190,211 million ($9.4B) in annual revenue - 44.6% of group sales - but Q4 sales fell 11.3% in peso terms and 2.9% excluding currency effects, reflecting persistent consumer weakness in the US bakery market and the lingering impact of strategic exits from lower-margin private-label contracts.

The positive news came from profitability. North America's Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 330 basis points to 9.2%, driven by record productivity gains from the multi-year transformation program - improvements running at twice the pace of 2024's already strong performance. Cost of sales held flat year-on-year while general expenses dropped 6.6%, producing a 130bp operating margin expansion and a 200bp EBITDA margin improvement at the consolidated level.

Mexico delivered record Q4 sales with 4.8% growth, driven by pricing gains across all channels and categories. The domestic business contributed MXN 154,809 million ($7.6B) for the full year, with EBITDA margins consistently above 20% - a level that underwrites the company's overall profitability even when North America struggles.

Europe, Asia and Africa (EAA) was the standout, posting record Q4 sales with 13.9% growth and the highest EBITDA margin for any quarter in the segment's history. Double-digit growth in Romania, the UK, and India, combined with the Bimbo QSR quick-service restaurant business and the contribution of the Don Don acquisition in Southeast Europe, made EAA a material earnings contributor. Latin America added 6.4% growth with strength across Central America and South America, bolstered by the Wickbold acquisition in Brazil.

The disconnect between record operational performance and declining profits tells the story of Bimbo 's 2025. Operating income rose 3% to MXN 34,146 million ($1.7B), helped by lower restructuring costs and productivity benefits. Yet net income fell because the comprehensive financing result - driven by FX losses from peso appreciation against the dollar and higher interest expense from an elevated debt load - more than offset operational gains.

Q4 specifically saw financial expenses jump 20.6% year-on-year. The effective tax rate also increased, adding a further MXN drag. The net margin inched up just 10 basis points to 3.1% in Q4 - improvement, but barely. The full-year net margin contracted meaningfully from 2024, consistent with the 8.1% annual profit decline.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA stood at approximately 2.9x at year-end, elevated by the acquisition-driven debt buildup throughout 2024-2025. Management has signaled the beginning of a gradual deleveraging phase starting in 2026, though the pace will depend on FX movements and further M&A activity. The company returned MXN 5,569 million ($274M) to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2025.

On the trailing twelve months, the dividend yield is approximately 1.6% based on MXN 1.00 per share. While this is a modest payout relative to the company's earnings power, Bimbo's capital allocation has historically prioritized growth investment - the MXN 2,000M+ annual US investment plan running through 2028 being the clearest example.

The CEO transition from Rafael Pamias to Alejandro Rodríguez Bas in November 2025 - driven by Pamias's personal and health matters - marked the most significant leadership change in years. Rodríguez Bas, formerly president of the Barcel Global snacks division, brings deep commercial and operational experience from PepsiCo, Grupo Lala, and Acosta. Executive chairman Daniel Servitje emphasized Rodríguez Bas's track record of accelerating innovation and expanding the Barcel brand internationally.

Five acquisitions were completed in 2025, including Don Don in Southeast Europe and Wickbold in Brazil - the latter representing a significant consolidation of the Brazilian bakery market. The acquisition strategy reflects Bimbo's long-standing approach of entering markets through bolt-on purchases and building scale over time, extending its presence to 39 countries.

North America's transformation program delivered its most tangible results in Q4, with productivity gains described as running at double the 2024 record level. Management has indicated that the full benefits of the program should materialize from 2026 onward, with continued sequential margin improvement expected in the US and Canada business.

The North America margin trajectory is the single most important variable for the earnings recovery thesis. Q4's 330bp EBITDA margin expansion to 9.2% represents the strongest quarterly improvement in the region in years. If this trend sustains through 2026 - as management projects - the region could move from an earnings drag to a contributor, fundamentally changing the consolidated profit picture.

US consumer recovery timing will determine the revenue side of the equation. BX+ analysts note potential uplift from 2026 sporting events boosting consumer sentiment, though FX volatility could offset any domestic gains at the peso-reported level. US tariff risk on Mexican imports remains a background concern, though Bimbo has estimated the impact at less than one percentage point of EBITDA margin.

Deleveraging progress will be closely watched. At 2.9x net debt/EBITDA - above management's comfort zone - the pace of debt reduction will depend on whether Bimbo can restrain further M&A while organic cash flow improves. The company's next earnings report is scheduled for April 29, 2026, the first full quarter under the new CEO's leadership.