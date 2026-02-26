White House Easter Egg Roll 2026 Ticket Lottery Opens: How To Apply, Key Dates, And Selection Rules
Lottery opens: February 26, 2026 (12 p.m. ET)
Lottery closes: March 4, 2026 (12 p.m. ET)
Results to be announced: March 10, 2026
Event date: April 6, 2026
Applicants will be notified via email, and successful entrants will receive further instructions.Ticket rules and eligibility
Entry into the lottery is free of charge ($0 application fee).
Only one application per household is permitted.
Each application must include at least one child (age 13 or under) and one adult.
A maximum of two adults may apply per entry.
Tickets are limited to six per household.
Applicants are advised to ensure their contact information is accurate, as email is the primary method of communication for lottery updates.How the lottery works
The lottery system is designed to ensure fairness and equal opportunity.Random selection process
Applications are shuffled using the Fisher-Yates Shuffle algorithm and a Cryptographically Secure Pseudo Random Number Generator (CSPRNG). These tools are used to ensure results are unbiased and cannot be predicted.Application process
Participants must:
Create a Recreation account.
Enter the lottery during the application window.
Wait for email notification of results.
Successful applicants will receive instructions on next steps. Those not selected are encouraged to apply again in future lotteries.Purpose of the lottery system
The lottery helps:
Manage high demand for tickets
Ensure fair distribution
Preserve and protect the White House grounds
Enhance the visitor experience
Limiting attendance through a structured process helps maintain safety and organization during the event.About the White House Easter Egg Roll
The tradition dates back to the 1870s, when children gathered on Capitol Hill to roll eggs during Easter celebrations. After concerns about damage to the grounds, Congress restricted use of the Capitol area in 1876.
In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to hold the egg-rolling tradition at the White House - a custom that continues today. The event has grown into the largest annual gathering held at the White House and features games, live entertainment, storytelling, arts and crafts, and the traditional egg roll and hunt.
