20 Yrs And 10,000 Bikes For Children With Cancer. BBC“The One Show” Honours Charity Founder With One Big Thank You.

Last Thursday (19Feb), The BBC One Show, along with some help from celebrities such as Alexander Armstrong and Sir Chris Hoy himself, pulled off a surprise"One Big Thank-you" for Mike Grisenthwaite, founder of the Nationwide Children's Cancer Charity

Started from his kitchen table 20yrs ago, CFC has grown hugely, and today has 4 Charity Bike shops in Cheltenham, London, Manchester and their HQ in Stratford-upon-Avon. The shops take donated bikes and parts as well as selling new accessories and servicing all types of bikes.

All proceeds from the shops and other fundraisers go towards providing more bikes and specially adapted trikes for children living with and beyond cancer in the UK. These bikes help them get outside and active, and have huge benefits for both their physical and mental wellbeing.

Since starting, the team at CFC have gifted over 10,000 bikes and trikes to children all over the country, as well as delivering exercise equipment to many Children's Hospitals to introduce children to exercise during lengthy hospital stays.

All of this after Mike was inspired to“give back” having used exercise, and specifically Cycling, to get through his own arduous cancer treatment.

During the amazing piece which can be found on BBC iPlayer here (from 14:50min)

Mike was fooled into thinking Alexander needed a puncture repair, before revealing the surprise. He then received heart felt messages from children and families his charity has helped as well as recognition of his huge achievements from Sir Chris Hoy, Family, Friends and Colleagues.

An emotional Mike had a rare speechless moment and was“blown away” by the recognition.

For more info on the charity and their activities go to