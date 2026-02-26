Cyber Insurance Leaders To Address Market Volatility And Growth Strategies At Chicago Conference

More than 250 senior executives from insurers, reinsurers, brokers and cyber risk solution providers will gather in Chicago on April 21–22 for the highly anticipated Cyber Risk & Insurance Innovation USA 2026 conference.

Hosted by Intelligent Insurer at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Chicago, the event will provide a dedicated platform for industry leaders responsible for underwriting, risk strategy and operational decision-making to examine how the cyber insurance market can unlock profitable growth while navigating increasing uncertainty.

Cyber insurance remains one of the most dynamic sectors within the wider insurance industry. Systemic cyber risk, evolving ransomware threats, regulatory scrutiny, litigation trends and questions surrounding coverage clarity and war exclusions continue to reshape underwriting and claims practices. At the same time, abundant capacity and declining rates are creating fresh challenges around sustainability, pricing discipline and long-term market resilience.

Building on insights from previous editions, Cyber Risk & Insurance Innovation USA 2026 will deliver in-depth discussions and expert analysis on the forces shaping the US cyber market. Attendees will hear from more than 50 senior executives and specialists who will explore how insurers can balance innovation with underwriting discipline while adapting to rapidly evolving threat environments.

The two-day agenda will cover key issues including systemic cyber risk, market cycles and volatility, AI-enabled attacks, cyber claims evolution, regulatory change, supply-chain exposures, cyber-physical risks, SME market expansion and the growing role of data and analytics in underwriting and risk assessment.

Sessions will examine how insurers and brokers can move beyond reactive response models toward proactive cyber resilience, while addressing challenges such as aggregation risk, coverage clarity and the integration of security services into insurance offerings. Discussions will also explore how emerging technologies – particularly artificial intelligence – are reshaping both cyber threats and operational capabilities across underwriting, claims and modelling.

Industry leaders from organisations including Munich Re, Tokio Marine HCC, Liberty Mutual Insurance, SCOR, Guy Carpenter, Coalition, MSIG USA, AXIS and The Hartford will share practical insights into navigating today's complex cyber environment and identifying sustainable opportunities for growth.

Key speakers include:



Jorge Zelaya – CISO, Atmosera

Jacob Ingerslev – SVP Underwriting, Cyber & Tech, Tokio Marine HCC

Emily Selck – Senior Director, National Practice Leader Cyber, The Baldwin Group

Souki Gavliak – Managing Director, Head of International Cyber Analytics, Guy Carpenter

Patrick Thielen – EVP, Global Head of Cyber Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Bob Parisi – Head of Cyber Solutions North America, Munich Re

Adriana Garcia – Senior Vice President, US Head of Cyber, SCOR

Siobhan O'Brien – Head of Cyber Centre of Excellence, MSIG USA

Keith Tagliaferri – Head of Cyber Insurance Claim Practices, The Hartford

Michael Phillips – Head of Global Cyber Portfolio Underwriting, Coalition Lydia LaSalata – Senior Vice President, Professional Liability, AXIS

Here's a snapshot of what some of the industry-leading executives attending the event have said:

“Clients are still looking for solutions to prevent and mitigate risk without a comprehensive understanding of the landscape. If we can better speak to individual risk through more bespoke assessments and clearer insight, we take a major step forward in better serving our clients and strengthening the value of cyber insurance.” – Emily Selck, Senior Director, National Practice Leader Cyber, The Baldwin Group

“As cyber incidents increasingly create physical consequences and expose complex supply-chain dependencies, there is a clear need for the industry to evolve. Insurers and brokers must remain agile in underwriting and risk assessment to ensure cyber products remain relevant as exposures continue to change.” – Souki Gavliak, Managing Director, Head of International Cyber Analytics, Guy Carpenter

“Cyber-triggered property damage and physical impacts are becoming a more prominent discussion across the market. The industry must continue working toward clearer boundaries between cyber and non-cyber coverage to avoid gaps, overlaps and uncertainty for clients.” – Adriana Garcia, Senior Vice President, US Head of Cyber, SCOR

“AI is already reshaping how organisations understand and respond to cyber threats, and collaboration between insurers and clients will be essential to translate evolving risk intelligence into practical resilience and effective coverage solutions.” – Jorge Zelaya, CISO, Atmosera

