Pulse Joins Forces With Binq To Enable Seamless Embedded Lending In The UK

a leading embedded credit and SaaS company, has announced a new strategic partnership with, a UK-based AI-powered business marketplace and app.

The partnership brings together Pulse's transformative embedded lending infrastructure, Binq's growing SME marketplace, and tailored funding solutions from Nucleus Commercial Finance to deliver faster, more intelligent access to finance for small businesses across the UK.

Through this collaboration, Pulse will power the underlying technology that enables real-time credit decisioning and impeccable lending journeys, while Nucleus Commercial Finance provides reliable and timely funding. Binq will serve as the aggregation and distribution platform, allowing SMEs to explore and access multiple funding options directly through its app and marketplace experience. This strategic partnership is designed to remove friction from business lending and significantly reduce the time it takes for SMEs to secure critical funding.

For many small businesses, accessing funding remains slow, manual, and fragmented. By integrating Pulse's API-first intelligence and data orchestration capabilities, Binq users will be able to receive near-instant eligibility assessments, complete loan applications in minutes, and access a wider range of bespoke funding options through Nucleus. The result is a more efficient, convenient and digital lending process for borrowers, and improved data quality and risk assessment for lenders.

Jamie Stewart, CEO of Binq, said:

"Being able to access the right funding at the right time is essential for SMEs, helping them to bridge cashflow, boost inventory or invest in growth. But funding from traditional and high-street banks can often be too complicated and slow. Our partnership with Pulse and Nucleus removes those barriers and means business owners can see an even wider range of fast, flexible and hassle-free funding options with Binq."

Yasmine Holliday, Head of Partnerships at Nucleus Commercial Finance, commented:

“Pulse's embedded lending technology will empower Binq to deliver funding in a way that is both scalable and highly responsive. Partnering with Binq allows us to extend our reach and provide even more SMEs with faster access to Nucleus's bespoke funding solutions through a reputable marketplace."

Chirag Shah, CEO, Pulse, added:

"At Pulse, we focus on embedding seamless, intelligent, digital credit journeys directly into platforms that SMEs already use. Our partnership with Binq, alongside Nucleus as funding provider, brings together technology, distribution, and capital to create a smarter, faster way for UK businesses to access finance."