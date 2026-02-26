MENAFN - Pressat)– 26 February 2026

Entrepreneurs at Lancaster University Team Up: Fear as Fuel for Business Success

Lancaster, UK – Two entrepreneurs shaping the next generation at Lancaster University Management School have released an insightful interview on how fear-often seen as a hurdle-can actually propel leaders and startups forward.

Neil Jurd OBE, founder of Leader Connect (a successful leadership training platform) and Entrepreneur in Residence/Honorary Teaching Fellow at LUMS, sits down with Dr Brian Gregory-Senior Teaching Fellow in Entrepreneurship and Strategy, and Director of the university's Entrepreneurs in Residence programme-in a new Leader-Connect podcast/video.

Brian, who left school at 16 and built Safety Management (UK) into a leading fire safety firm before transitioning to academia, shares insights from his 2025 PhD, "Heart-centred Networks: Powered by the Brain and Driven by the Heart." The research shows fear sharpens focus in uncertain markets, while "unrequited reciprocity"-giving support without strings-creates resilient networks that spark innovation and growth.

Neil, who runs Leader Connect delivering practical courses to thousands, ties it to everyday business: "Brian's work proves what I've seen running my company-acknowledge fear, build trust through real help, and watch momentum build."

Brian adds: "In entrepreneurship, fear signals opportunity. Heart-centred connections turn it into advantage-something I learned scaling my own ventures."

The 49-minute chat (January 2026 release) previews Brian's upcoming course on emotional intelligence for founders. Free to watch:

For interviews or quotes: contact Neil Jurd at Leader Connect co).

About Lancaster University Management School Top-ranked for entrepreneurship education, LUMS' Entrepreneurs in Residence scheme brings real-world founders into teaching.

About Leader Connect Neil Jurd OBE's platform offers straightforward leadership tools-videos, podcasts, courses-for entrepreneurs and teams.