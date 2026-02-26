Entrepreneurs At Lancaster University Team Up: Fear As Fuel For Business Success
Entrepreneurs at Lancaster University Team Up: Fear as Fuel for Business Success
Lancaster, UK – Two entrepreneurs shaping the next generation at Lancaster University Management School have released an insightful interview on how fear-often seen as a hurdle-can actually propel leaders and startups forward.
Neil Jurd OBE, founder of Leader Connect (a successful leadership training platform) and Entrepreneur in Residence/Honorary Teaching Fellow at LUMS, sits down with Dr Brian Gregory-Senior Teaching Fellow in Entrepreneurship and Strategy, and Director of the university's Entrepreneurs in Residence programme-in a new Leader-Connect podcast/video.
Brian, who left school at 16 and built Safety Management (UK) into a leading fire safety firm before transitioning to academia, shares insights from his 2025 PhD, "Heart-centred Networks: Powered by the Brain and Driven by the Heart." The research shows fear sharpens focus in uncertain markets, while "unrequited reciprocity"-giving support without strings-creates resilient networks that spark innovation and growth.
Neil, who runs Leader Connect delivering practical courses to thousands, ties it to everyday business: "Brian's work proves what I've seen running my company-acknowledge fear, build trust through real help, and watch momentum build."
Brian adds: "In entrepreneurship, fear signals opportunity. Heart-centred connections turn it into advantage-something I learned scaling my own ventures."
The 49-minute chat (January 2026 release) previews Brian's upcoming course on emotional intelligence for founders. Free to watch:
For interviews or quotes: contact Neil Jurd at Leader Connect co).
About Lancaster University Management School Top-ranked for entrepreneurship education, LUMS' Entrepreneurs in Residence scheme brings real-world founders into teaching.
About Leader Connect Neil Jurd OBE's platform offers straightforward leadership tools-videos, podcasts, courses-for entrepreneurs and teams.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment