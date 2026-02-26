MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Purafy and Electromaax Announce Strategic Global Partnership Advancing Portable Water Purification and Marine Watermaking Technology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Purafy Clean Technologies, a pioneer in advanced water filtration using graphene-enhanced ultrafiltration and Electromaax, a global innovator in energy-efficient marine and off-grid systems, today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture and distribute next-generation portable water purification solutions worldwide.

The partnership will focus on launching and scaling the Purafy Portage portable water filtration system. Electromaax will manufacture the Portage, leveraging its manufacturing expertise, global supply chain, and international distribution channels developed through decades of service to the marine industry.

The Purafy Portage is a compact, energy-efficient portable water purification and desalination system that combines advanced ultrafiltration with high-pressure reverse osmosis to deliver safe, pathogen-free drinking water from fresh, brackish, or seawater-anywhere from marine and remote communities to disaster relief and humanitarian operations, using minimal power in an easy to use, rugged design.

Under the agreement, Electromaax will also distribute the Portage through its established global marine channel bringing robust, high-performance drinking water solutions to customers across boating, disaster relief, humanitarian response, and remote infrastructure markets.

In return, Purafy will supply Electromaax with its advanced graphene-enhanced ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, which represent a significant technological leap over traditional UF membranes. These membranes integrate proprietary graphene oxide into hollow-fibre structures to reject bacteria, viruses, and other harmful contaminants greater than ~10 nm in size while delivering improved permeate flow and resistance to fouling compared to conventional membranes.

Purafy's graphene-enhanced ultrafiltration (UF) membranes serve as the "heart" of the Portage system, acting as a physical barrier that effectively removes pathogens without relying on ultraviolet (UV) disinfection. By eliminating the need for energy-intensive UV bulbs, the system requires much less power and maintenance. This ensures reliable, safe drinking water even in remote environments where power is scarce and replacement parts are hard to find.

In parallel, Electromaax will supply Purafy with its Enhanced Clark Pump, a cutting-edge hydraulic intensifier and energy recovery device that enables efficient reverse osmosis desalination. The Enhanced Clark Pump uses a low-pressure feed source and internal energy recycling to boost water pressure up to 800 psi (55 bar), all while consuming significantly less energy than conventional high-pressure pumps. Constructed with modern composites and titanium components for corrosion resistance and long life, the pump's design reduces maintenance needs and enhances operational reliability in harsh environments.

This combination of advanced membrane and pumping technologies delivers outstanding performance, energy efficiency, and simplicity -making portable water purification systems more accessible, robust, and deployable for military, humanitarian, marine, and remote community applications.

Executive Statements

Chris Chapman, CEO of Purafy Clean Technologies, said:

"This partnership with Electromaax unites world-class engineering and water purification innovation. Purafy's graphene-enhanced ultrafiltration membranes bring unparalleled pathogen removal, high throughput, and resistance to fouling, empowering Electromaax's systems to deliver clean water reliably without the complexity of UV disinfection. Together, we will bring life-saving water solutions to markets around the world."

John Stevens, President of Electromaax, added:

"Electromaax is proud to integrate Purafy's advanced membrane technology into our watermaking systems and manufacture the Purafy Portage for global distribution. Our Enhanced Clark Pump sets a new standard for energy efficiency and durability in reverse osmosis desalination, enabling portable and marine water systems that are simpler, quieter, and more efficient than ever. This partnership enhances our ability to serve customers in demanding environments worldwide."

Strategic Impact

Through this collaboration, Electromaax and Purafy will accelerate the deployment of advanced water purification systems that are:



Energy-efficient and cost-effective, reducing power requirements and operational complexity.

Highly reliable and rugged, engineered for remote, off-grid, disaster recovery humanitarian aid and marine use.

Capable of producing safe, pathogen-free water without supplemental UV systems, thanks to Purafy's ultrafiltration membrane technology. Flexible and globally distributable, reaching markets otherwise underserved by traditional water purification infrastructure.

About Purafy Clean Technologies

Purafy is a clean technology company delivering market-leading water filtration solutions using proprietary graphene-enhanced ultrafiltration membranes that remove bacteria and viruses at the nanoscale. Purafy's mission is to make clean, safe water accessible anywhere it's needed most, from disaster zones and remote communities to marine and industrial applications.

For more, visit purafy.

About Electromaax

Electromaax designs and manufactures advanced energy-efficient products for marine, off-grid, and commercial use, including high-output watermakers, alternators, and charging systems. With a focus on reliability, performance, and ease of installation, Electromaax products help customers achieve power and water independence around the globe.

Visit Electromaax to learn more.







