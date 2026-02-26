MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Parvis Invest and MREX College Team Up to Shape the Next Generation of Real Estate Investors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform focused on democratizing access to institutional-quality real estate and alternative investments, is pleased to announce its commitment as a major sponsor of MREX College ("MREX"), an educational institution specializing in multi-residential real estate investment training. This partnership reflects Parvis' ongoing commitment to financial education and professional development within Canada's real estate investment sector.

Investing in Education

As a major sponsor, Parvis will support MREX's educational initiatives aimed at training the next generation of responsible and informed real estate investors. The collaboration will also enable Parvis to leverage MREX's educational services to further enhance real estate investor knowledge in financial structuring and real estate investment strategies.

"Financial education is fundamental to a healthy and transparent market," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "By supporting MREX College, we are helping elevate competency standards across the real estate industry. Better-informed investors make stronger decisions, benefiting the broader ecosystem. This collaboration aligns closely with our vision of innovation, accessibility, and inclusion within private markets."

"From the beginning, MREX's mission has been to democratize access to real estate investing," said Audrey Girard, Director of MREX College. "While we have traditionally focused on hands-on property owners and active real estate investors, we recognize that not everyone wants to invest directly in real estate operations. Parvis offers an avenue to educate and empower a broader range of investors."

This sponsorship will help expand MREX's educational offerings and extend the reach of its programs, increasing access to high-quality real estate investment education for Canadians nationwide.

About Parvis

Parvis Invest is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Leveraging AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process while providing robust compliance, marketing, and capital-raising solutions for issuers. The Company operates across Canada with teams in Vancouver, Toronto, Kelowna, and Montréal.

For more information, visit

About MREX College

Founded in 2016, MREX College is an educational institution specializing in multi-asset real estate investment training. The College provides investors with practical tools, applied knowledge, and structured programs designed to support long-term success in the real estate market.

For more information, visit

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the sponsorship arrangement, the expansion of educational initiatives, future investor engagement, and the Company's strategic objectives.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," or similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information:

David Michaud

Founder & CEO, Parvis Invest Inc.

Email: ...

Tel: 844-487-4866

Media Inquiries:

Katie Green

August Strategy

Email: ...

