Golcap Announces Appointment Of Interim CFO
February 26, 2026 12:28 PM EST | Source: Golcap Resources Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") announces that Garry Stock has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company to replace Mr. Harry Nijjar. Mr. Stock will assume the role of interim CFO while the Company continues its search for a suitable replacement.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Christopher Reynolds
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Golcap Resources Corp.
Telephone: 778-819-3793
