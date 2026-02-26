MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pain to Performance Podcast Breaks Into Apple Podcasts Top 100, Ranked #78 in Business Hosted by Bradlee Morgan, the show is quickly becoming a go-to resource for professionals and high performers seeking expert-led conversations on pain science, nervous system health, and sustainable performance.

Pain to Performance podcast, hosted by Bradlee Morgan, has broken into the top 100 on Apple Podcasts in the Business category, currently ranked #78. The milestone comes just months after the show's launch in late 2024, signaling rapid growth among professionals, entrepreneurs, and high performers looking for credible, expert-driven guidance on pain, stress, and human performance.







Pain to Performance Podcast, ranked #78 in the Apple Podcasts Business category

Pain to Performance is a weekly podcast featuring in-depth conversations with clinicians, performance specialists, and business professionals. Each episode explores how pain actually functions in the body and mind, why it is often misunderstood, and how reducing it can unlock stronger, more sustainable performance. The show covers topics ranging from nervous system science and trauma recovery to workplace burnout and AI-driven productivity, all through the lens of one central question: what happens when you stop fighting pain and start listening to it?

What sets the podcast apart is Morgan's ability to conduct conversations that make expert knowledge genuinely accessible. With a background spanning neuromuscular therapy, pain relief, corporate technology, and product development, he brings a rare skill set to the microphone: the ability to ask the questions listeners are thinking but rarely get answered, and to translate complex clinical and business concepts into language that connects.

"My job is not to show what I know. It is to pull out what the expert knows in a way that the listener can walk away with something real," Morgan explains. "We cut through the jargon, skip the ego, and make sure every conversation leaves people feeling empowered, not overwhelmed."

Why the Business Category?

While many health-focused podcasts live exclusively in the wellness space, Pain to Performance intentionally bridges the gap between health literacy and professional performance. The show's ranking in the Business category reflects a growing audience of leaders and entrepreneurs who recognize that physical stress, mental load, and unresolved pain directly impact decision-making, energy, and output. Recent episodes have featured conversations on AI and business scalability, trauma's effect on workplace behavior, and the nervous system's role in leadership performance.

Notable Episodes

"Why AI Isn't Replacing You" // A conversation with Tanya Ferguson of Clear Brook AI Solutions on human-first AI strategy, reducing burnout, and scaling businesses without losing your edge.

"When Your Body Speaks Before Your Mind Does" // Dr. Kyrstin Lokkesmoe on how trauma is stored in the body and the science behind mind-body healing.

"You Are Not Falling Apart. You Are Responding Exactly as Designed." // A solo episode from Morgan exploring how pain is a nervous system output, not a sign of damage, and how high performers interpret those signals differently.

"Why Feeling Better Keeps Failing You" // Morgan breaks down the difference between symptom relief and true systemic change, and why chasing comfort keeps people stuck.

Availability

Pain to Performance Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts

About Bradlee Morgan

Bradlee Morgan is the host of Pain to Performance, a top 100 ranked Apple Podcast exploring the intersection of pain, health, and human performance. With a background spanning neuromuscular therapy, pain relief, stress management, and years in corporate technology and product development, Morgan brings a rare combination of clinical knowledge and communication skill to every conversation. His approach is built on one principle: ask better questions, listen deeper, and never let an expert leave the room without making their knowledge accessible to the person who needs it most. That ability to bridge the gap between what experts know and what real people need to hear is what sets the show apart and why listeners keep coming back.

