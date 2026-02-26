Jason M. Lodge

Director of the Learning, Instruction & Technology Lab and Professor of Educational Psychology, School of Education, The University of Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Professor Jason Lodge is the Director of the Learning, Instruction, and Technology Lab and Professor of Educational Psychology in the School of Education at The University of Queensland. He is also the Founding Chair of the Learning and Instruction Society of Australasia (LISA).

Jason explores the cognitive, metacognitive, and emotional aspects of learning, particularly with digital technologies, including AI. He also serves as an expert advisor to the Australian Government and the OECD on the use of technology in education.



2025–present Professor, The University of Queensland

2018–2024 Associate professor, The University of Queensland

2016–2017 Senior Lecturer, University of Melbourne

2014–2016 Research Fellow (Learning Sciences), University of Melbourne

2011–2014 Lecturer, Learning, Griffith University

2010–2010 Associate Lecturer, Psychology, Queensland University of Technology 2004–2009 Sessional Lecturer and Principal Tutor, Psychology, James Cook University



2016 University of Sydney, Master of Learning Sciences and Technology

2013 Monash University, Graduate Certificate in Business (Management)

2012 James Cook University, PhD (Psychological Science)

2011 Macquarie University, Master of Higher Education

2009 James Cook University, Graduate Certificate in Education (Tertiary Teaching) 2003 James Cook University, Bachelor of Psychology (Hons)



Australasian Society for Computers in Learning in Tertiary Education (ASCILITE)

Society for Learning Analytics Research

Higher Education Research & Development Society of Australasia

Australian Psychological Society Psychonomic Society



Higher Education (130103)

Learning Sciences (130309)

Educational Psychology (170103) Educational Technology And Computing (130306)

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas