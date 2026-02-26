Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jason M. Lodge


2026-02-26 03:07:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director of the Learning, Instruction & Technology Lab and Professor of Educational Psychology, School of Education, The University of Queensland
Professor Jason Lodge is the Director of the Learning, Instruction, and Technology Lab and Professor of Educational Psychology in the School of Education at The University of Queensland. He is also the Founding Chair of the Learning and Instruction Society of Australasia (LISA).

Jason explores the cognitive, metacognitive, and emotional aspects of learning, particularly with digital technologies, including AI. He also serves as an expert advisor to the Australian Government and the OECD on the use of technology in education.

Experience
  • 2025–present Professor, The University of Queensland
  • 2018–2024 Associate professor, The University of Queensland
  • 2016–2017 Senior Lecturer, University of Melbourne
  • 2014–2016 Research Fellow (Learning Sciences), University of Melbourne
  • 2011–2014 Lecturer, Learning, Griffith University
  • 2010–2010 Associate Lecturer, Psychology, Queensland University of Technology
  • 2004–2009 Sessional Lecturer and Principal Tutor, Psychology, James Cook University
Education
  • 2016 University of Sydney, Master of Learning Sciences and Technology
  • 2013 Monash University, Graduate Certificate in Business (Management)
  • 2012 James Cook University, PhD (Psychological Science)
  • 2011 Macquarie University, Master of Higher Education
  • 2009 James Cook University, Graduate Certificate in Education (Tertiary Teaching)
  • 2003 James Cook University, Bachelor of Psychology (Hons)
Professional Memberships
  • Australasian Society for Computers in Learning in Tertiary Education (ASCILITE)
  • Society for Learning Analytics Research
  • Higher Education Research & Development Society of Australasia
  • Australian Psychological Society
  • Psychonomic Society
Research Areas
  • Higher Education (130103)
  • Learning Sciences (130309)
  • Educational Psychology (170103)
  • Educational Technology And Computing (130306)

