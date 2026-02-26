Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zakharova: Europe Should Keep Its Mouth Shut

2026-02-26 03:06:22

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that "no one invited" Ukraine's European allies to peace negotiations, which include Ukraine, Russia and the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

She claimed European states "cheated and deceived" and repeated the claim that the United Kingdom and France intend to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

"So sit there under the table and keep your mouth shut," she said at a press briefing.

Zakharova also alleged that Ukraine is blocking the supply of oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and other central European states.

She added that the European Union "does not care about the problems of its member countries," claiming that it failed to address the issue.

AzerNews

