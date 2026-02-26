Zakharova: Europe Should Keep Its Mouth Shut
She claimed European states "cheated and deceived" and repeated the claim that the United Kingdom and France intend to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons.
"So sit there under the table and keep your mouth shut," she said at a press briefing.
Zakharova also alleged that Ukraine is blocking the supply of oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and other central European states.
She added that the European Union "does not care about the problems of its member countries," claiming that it failed to address the issue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment