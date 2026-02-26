Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Featured Video Regarding His Visit To Khojaly

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Featured Video Regarding His Visit To Khojaly


2026-02-26 03:06:22

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A video has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding his Khojaly trip.

AzerNEWS presents the post.

MENAFN26022026000195011045ID1110795767



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search